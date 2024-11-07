Almanac - Thursday November 7, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 7th of November of 2024,

November 7 is the 312th day of the year

54 days remain until the end of the year.

44 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:42:28 am

and sunset will be at 5:03:47 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 21 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:07 am.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park in San Francisco today is 59.9°F.

The first high tide was at 4:01 am at 4.46 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:00 am at 3.76 feet

The next high tide at 1:35 pm at 5.39 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:09 pm at -0.12 feet

Moon: 32.3%

Waxing Crescent



Today is....

Hug a Bear Day

International Merlot Day

International Project Management Day

International Stout Day

Little League Girls Day

National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day

National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day

National Men Make Dinner Day

National Retinol Day

Notary Public Day

Students' Day, the anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar's school entry day. (Maharashtra, India)

Commemoration Day, the anniversary of Ben Ali's succession. (Tunisia)

Hungarian Opera Day (Hungary)

International Inuit Day

National Day, after Treaty of the Pyrenees. (Northern Catalonia, France)

National Revolution and Solidarity Day (Bangladesh)

October Revolution Day (the Soviet Union (former, official), modern Belarus, Kyrgyzstan)

Tokhu Emong (Lotha Naga people of India)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1728 – James Cook, English captain, navigator, and cartographer (d. 1779)

1867 – Marie Curie, Polish chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1934)

1879 – Leon Trotsky, Russian theorist and politician, founded the Red Army (d. 1940)

1913 – Albert Camus, French novelist, philosopher, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1960)

1918 – Billy Graham, American minister and author (d. 2018)

1922 – Al Hirt, American trumpet player and bandleader (d. 1999)

1926 – Joan Sutherland, Australian soprano (d. 2010)

1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – David Petraeus, American general, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

1956 – Judy Tenuta, American comedian, actress, and comedy musician (d. 2022)

1969 – Hélène Grimaud, French pianist

1970 – Morgan Spurlock, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2024)



...and on this day in history....

1665 – The London Gazette, the oldest surviving journal, is first published.

1874 – A cartoon by Thomas Nast in Harper's Weekly, is considered the first important use of an elephant as a symbol for the United States Republican Party.

1893 – Women's suffrage: Women in the U.S. state of Colorado are granted the right to vote, the second state to do so.

1910 – The first air freight shipment (from Dayton, Ohio, to Columbus, Ohio) is undertaken by the Wright brothers and department store owner Max Morehouse.

1916 – Jeannette Rankin is the first woman elected to the United States Congress.

1929 – In New York City, the Museum of Modern Art opens to the public.

1967 – Carl B. Stokes is elected as Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, becoming the first African American mayor of a major American city.

1967 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, establishing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

1973 – The United States Congress overrides President Richard Nixon's veto of the War Powers Resolution, which limits presidential power to wage war without congressional approval.

1989 – Douglas Wilder wins the governor's seat in Virginia, becoming the first elected African American governor in the United States.

1989 – David Dinkins becomes the first African American to be elected Mayor of New York City.

1990 – Mary Robinson becomes the first woman to be elected President of the Republic of Ireland.

1991 – Magic Johnson announces that he is HIV-positive and retires from the NBA.

1994 – WXYC, the student radio station of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, launches the world's first internet radio broadcast.

2000 – The controversial US presidential election is later resolved in the Bush v. Gore Supreme Court case, electing George W. Bush as the 43rd President of the United States.

2020 – Joe Biden is elected the 46th president of the United States, defeating incumbent Donald Trump.