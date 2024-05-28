Almanac - Tuesday May 28, 2024

Today Tuesday, 28th of May of 2024

May 28 is the 149th day of the year

217 days remain until the end of the year.

23 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:50:42 am

and sunset will be at 8:24:32 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:37 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.8°F

The first high tide was at 1:53 am at 5.66 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:17 am at -0.92 feet

The next high tide will be at 4:48 pm at 4.66 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 9:31 pm at 3.22 feet

The Moon is currently 74.1% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 30th of May of 2024 at 10:13 am

Today is….

NATIONAL BRISKET DAY

NATIONAL BEEF BURGER DAY

NATIONAL HAMBURGER DAY

Amnesty International Day

Ascension of Bahá’u’lláh

The Slugs Return From Capistrano Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Croatia)

Downfall of the Derg (Ethiopia)

Flag Day (Philippines)

Menstrual Hygiene Day

Republic Day (Nepal)

TDFR Republic Day, celebrates the declaration of independence of the First Republic of Armenia and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic from the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic in 1918. (Azerbaijan and Armenia)

Youm-e-Takbir (Pakistan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1888 – Jim Thorpe, American decathlete, football player, and coach (d. 1953)

1908 – Ian Fleming, English journalist and author, created James Bond (d. 1964)

1910 – T-Bone Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1916 – Walker Percy, American novelist and essayist (d. 1990)

1917 – Barry Commoner, American biologist, academic, and politician (d. 2012)

1917 "Papa" John Creach, American blues violinist (Hot Tuna; Jefferson Airplane), born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania (d. 1994)

1925 – Bülent Ecevit, Turkish journalist, scholar, and politician, 16th Prime Minister of Turkey (d. 2006)

1925 – Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, German opera singer and conductor (d. 2012)

1928 – Sally Forrest, American actress and dancer (d. 2015)

1930 – Edward Seaga, American-Jamaican academic and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Jamaica (d. 2019)

1936 – Betty Shabazz, American educator and activist (d. 1997)

1939 – Maeve Binchy, Irish novelist (d. 2012)

1944 – Rudy Giuliani, American lawyer and politician, 107th mayor of New York City

1944 – Gladys Knight, American singer-songwriter and actress

1945 – John Fogerty, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1946 – William Shawcross, English journalist and author

1947 – Lynn Johnston, Canadian author and illustrator

1949 – Wendy O. Williams, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (d. 1998)

1956 – Jerry Douglas, American guitarist and producer

1971 – Marco Rubio, American lawyer and politician

1985 – Colbie Caillat, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history….

1588 – The Spanish Armada, with 130 ships and 30,000 men, sets sail from Lisbon, Portugal, heading for the English Channel. (It will take until May 30 for all ships to leave port.)

1892 – In San Francisco, John Muir organizes the Sierra Club.

1936 – Alan Turing submits On Computable Numbers for publication.

1961 – Peter Benenson's article The Forgotten Prisoners is published in several internationally read newspapers. This will later be thought of as the founding of the human rights organization Amnesty International.

1987 – An 18-year-old West German pilot, Mathias Rust, evades Soviet Union air defences and lands a private plane in Red Square in Moscow, Russia.

1999 – In Milan, Italy, after 22 years of restoration work, Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece The Last Supper is put back on display.