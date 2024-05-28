Almanac - Tuesday May 28, 2024
Today Tuesday, 28th of May of 2024
May 28 is the 149th day of the year
217 days remain until the end of the year.
23 days until summer begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:50:42 am
and sunset will be at 8:24:32 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:07:37 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.8°F
The first high tide was at 1:53 am at 5.66 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:17 am at -0.92 feet
The next high tide will be at 4:48 pm at 4.66 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 9:31 pm at 3.22 feet
The Moon is currently 74.1% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 30th of May of 2024 at 10:13 am
Today is….
The Slugs Return From Capistrano Day
Today is also….
Downfall of the Derg (Ethiopia)
TDFR Republic Day, celebrates the declaration of independence of the First Republic of Armenia and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic from the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic in 1918. (Azerbaijan and Armenia)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1888 – Jim Thorpe, American decathlete, football player, and coach (d. 1953)
1908 – Ian Fleming, English journalist and author, created James Bond (d. 1964)
1910 – T-Bone Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)
1916 – Walker Percy, American novelist and essayist (d. 1990)
1917 – Barry Commoner, American biologist, academic, and politician (d. 2012)
1917 "Papa" John Creach, American blues violinist (Hot Tuna; Jefferson Airplane), born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania (d. 1994)
1925 – Bülent Ecevit, Turkish journalist, scholar, and politician, 16th Prime Minister of Turkey (d. 2006)
1925 – Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, German opera singer and conductor (d. 2012)
1928 – Sally Forrest, American actress and dancer (d. 2015)
1930 – Edward Seaga, American-Jamaican academic and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Jamaica (d. 2019)
1936 – Betty Shabazz, American educator and activist (d. 1997)
1939 – Maeve Binchy, Irish novelist (d. 2012)
1944 – Rudy Giuliani, American lawyer and politician, 107th mayor of New York City
1944 – Gladys Knight, American singer-songwriter and actress
1945 – John Fogerty, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1946 – William Shawcross, English journalist and author
1947 – Lynn Johnston, Canadian author and illustrator
1949 – Wendy O. Williams, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (d. 1998)
1956 – Jerry Douglas, American guitarist and producer
1971 – Marco Rubio, American lawyer and politician
1985 – Colbie Caillat, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
….and on this day in history….
1588 – The Spanish Armada, with 130 ships and 30,000 men, sets sail from Lisbon, Portugal, heading for the English Channel. (It will take until May 30 for all ships to leave port.)
1892 – In San Francisco, John Muir organizes the Sierra Club.
1936 – Alan Turing submits On Computable Numbers for publication.
1961 – Peter Benenson's article The Forgotten Prisoners is published in several internationally read newspapers. This will later be thought of as the founding of the human rights organization Amnesty International.
1987 – An 18-year-old West German pilot, Mathias Rust, evades Soviet Union air defences and lands a private plane in Red Square in Moscow, Russia.
1999 – In Milan, Italy, after 22 years of restoration work, Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece The Last Supper is put back on display.