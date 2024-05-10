© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday May 10, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published May 10, 2024 at 6:15 AM PDT
Prehistoric "Shrimp"
Today is Friday, the 10th of May of 2024

May 10 is the 131st day of the year

235 days remain until the end of the year.

41 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:03:28 am

and sunset will be at 8:09:54 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 6 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.3°F

The first high tide was at 12:02 am at 6.51 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:16 am at -1.4 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:30 pm at 4.75 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:01 pm at 3.01 feet

The Moon is currently 7.4% visible

Waxing Crescent

Today is….

Clean Up Your Room Day

Fintastic Friday: Giving Sharks a Voice

Military Spouse Appreciation Day

National Lipid Day

National Liver and Onions Day

National Public Gardens Day

National Shrimp Day

National Small Business Day

Provider Appreciation Day

Trust Your Intuition Day

World Lupus Day

NATIONAL WASHINGTON DAY

Today is also….

Children's Day (Maldives)

Constitution Day (Micronesia)

Golden Spike Day (Promontory, Utah)

Mother's Day (Guatemala, and Mexico)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

….and on this day in history….

28 BC – A sunspot is observed by Han dynasty astronomers during the reign of Emperor Cheng of Han, one of the earliest dated sunspot observations in China.

1824 – The National Gallery in London opens to the public.

1872Victoria Woodhull becomes the first woman nominated for President of the United States.

1876 – The Centennial Exposition is opened in Philadelphia.

1908Mother's Day is observed for the first time in the United States, in Grafton, West Virginia.

1924J. Edgar Hoover is appointed first Director of the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and remains so until his death in 1972.

1962Marvel Comics publishes the first issue of The Incredible Hulk.

1975Sony introduces the Betamax videocassette recorder.

1994Nelson Mandela is inaugurated as South Africa's first black president.

2013One World Trade Center becomes the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.

2022Queen Elizabeth II misses the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 59 years. It was the first time that a new session of Parliament was opened by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge acting as Counsellors of State.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
