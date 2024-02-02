Almanac - Friday February 2, 2024

Today is Friday, 2nd of February of 2024,

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12:59 am

and sunset will be at 5:35:10 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:04 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.3°F.

The first high tide will be at 3:21 am at 5.46 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:36 am at 1.41 feet

The next high tide at 4:55 pm at 3.46 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:17 pm at 2.75 feet

The Moon is currently 54% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon this afternoon at 3:18 pm

We'll have the New Moon a week from now Friday the 9th of February of 2024 at 2:59 pm

Lunar New Year is Saturday the 10th

It's the year of the Dragon!

Today is...

Groundhog Day

2nd FActor Day

Bubble Gum Day

California Kiwifruit Day

Candlemas

Crêpe Day, or Le Jour des Crêpes in France

Give Kids a Smile Day

Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Heavenly Hash Day

Hedgehog Day

Lung Leavin' Day

Marmot Day

National Change your Windshield Wipers Day

National Wear Red Day

Self Renewal Day

Sled Dog Day

Tater Tot Day

World Ukulele Day

World Wetlands Day

Today is also....

Anniversary of Treaty of Tartu in Estonia

Constitution Day in The Philippines

Day of Youth in Azerbaijan

Victory of the Battle of Stalingrad in Russia

On this day in Black History...

February 2, 1862 - District of Columbia abolishes slavery

Feb. 2, 1897: Alfred L. Cralle Invents the Ice Cream Scoop

Born: February 2, 1914, the sculptor William Ellisworth Artis is born in Washington, N.C. Educated at Syracuse University and a student of Augusta Savage. His works will be exhibited at Atlanta University, the Whitney Museum, the Two Centuries of Black American Art exhibit and collected by Fisk University, Hampton University, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and private collectors.

February 2, 1915 - Biologist Ernest E. Just receives the Spingarn medal for his pioneering in cell division and fertilization.

Dancer Anne Raven Wilkinson was born in New York City on February 2, 1935

She became the first African American woman to receive a contract to dance full time with a major ballet company, the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo of New York City, New York. That was in 1955

Feb. 2, 1948 - President Truman sent Congress a special message urging adoption of a civil rights program, including a fair employment practices commission and anti-lynching and anti-poll tax measures.

On February 2, 1955, New York Representative Adam Clayton Powell, then one of only three African Americans in the U.S. Congress, rose to argue that his colleagues should support two pending civil rights bills then before the House of Representatives.

Feb 2, 1962 - Seven whites and four Blacks arrested after all-night sit-in at Englewood, N.J., city hall. Four Black mothers arrested after sit-in at Chicago elementary school. Mothers later received suspended $50 fines. Protests, picketing and demonstrations continued for several weeks against de facto segregation, double shifts and mobile classrooms.

The co-author of the song 'Lift Every Voice', James Weldon Johnson is honored by having a US Postage stamp issued February 2, 1988 with his image on it. James Weldon Johnson was a noted writer, lawyer, educator, and civil rights activist.

Feb 2, 1989 - In Tampa, Florida, a rebellion followed the suspicious death of Edgar Allen Price, a police suspect who died during an arrest. Police contended that Price "hit his head on the ground several times.

On this day in 1990, South African President F.W. de Klerk lifted the 30-year ban on the African National Congress, resulting in the release from prison of Nelson Mandela and marking the beginning of the end of apartheid.

Also on this day in history…

1653 – New Amsterdam (later renamed The City of New York) is incorporated.

1709 – Alexander Selkirk is rescued after being shipwrecked on a desert island, inspiring Daniel Defoe's adventure book Robinson Crusoe.

1876 – The National League of Professional Baseball Clubs of Major League Baseball is formed.

1887 – In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the first Groundhog Day is observed.

1900 – Boston, Detroit, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Chicago and St. Louis, agree to form baseball's American League.

1901 – Funeral of Queen Victoria.

1913 – Grand Central Terminal opens in New York City.

1920 – The Tartu Peace Treaty is signed between Estonia and Russia.

1922 – Ulysses by James Joyce is published.

1925 – Serum run to Nome: Dog sleds reach Nome, Alaska with diphtheria serum, inspiring the Iditarod race.

1935 – Leonarde Keeler administers polygraph tests to two murder suspects, the first time polygraph evidence was admitted in U.S. courts.

1942 – The Osvald Group is responsible for the first, active event of anti-Nazi resistance in Norway, to protest the inauguration of Vidkun Quisling.

1980 – Reports surface that the FBI is targeting allegedly corrupt Congressmen in the Abscam operation.

1987 – After the 1986 People Power Revolution, the Philippines enacts a new constitution.

1989 – Soviet–Afghan War: The last Soviet armoured column leaves Kabul.

1990 – Apartheid: F. W. de Klerk announces the unbanning of the African National Congress and promises to release Nelson Mandela.

2000 – First digital cinema projection in Europe (Paris) realized by Philippe Binant with the DLP CINEMA technology developed by Texas Instruments.

2004 – Swiss tennis player Roger Federer becomes the No. 1 ranked men's singles player, a position he will hold for a record 237 weeks.

2005 – The Government of Canada introduces the Civil Marriage Act. This legislation would become law on July 20, 2005, legalizing same-sex marriage.

Also, if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with...

450 – Justin I, Byzantine emperor (d. 527)

1425 (or 1426) – Eleanor of Navarre, Queen regnant of Navarre (d. 1479)

1443 – Elisabeth of Bavaria, Electress of Saxony (d. 1486)

1467 – Columba of Rieti, Italian Dominican sister (d. 1501)

1494 – Bona Sforza, queen of Sigismund I of Poland (d. 1557)

1585 – Judith Quiney, William Shakespeare's youngest daughter (d. 1662)

1585 – Hamnet Shakespeare, William Shakespeare's only son (baptised;[21] d. 1596)

1861 – Solomon R. Guggenheim, American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (d. 1949)

1875 – Fritz Kreisler, Austrian-American violinist and composer (d. 1962)

1882 – James Joyce, Irish novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1941)

1883 – Julia Nava de Ruisánchez, Mexican activist and writer (d. 1964)

1897 – Gertrude Blanch, Russian-American mathematician (d. 1996)

1901 – Jascha Heifetz, Lithuanian-American violinist and educator (d. 1987)

1905 – Ayn Rand, Russian-born American novelist and philosopher (d. 1982)

1915 – Abba Eban, South African-Israeli politician and diplomat, 1st Israel Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2002)

1917 – Mary Ellis, British World War II ferry pilot (d. 2018)

1922 – Stoyanka Mutafova, Bulgarian actress (d. 2019)

1922 – James L. Usry, American politician, first African-American mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey (d. 2002)

1923 – James Dickey, American poet and novelist (d. 1997)

1923 – Bonita Granville, American actress and producer (d. 1988)

1923 – Liz Smith, American journalist and author (d. 2017)

1924 – Sonny Stitt, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1982)

1925 – Elaine Stritch, American actress and singer (d. 2014)

1926 – Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, French academic and politician, 20th President of France (d. 2020)

1927 – Stan Getz, American saxophonist (d. 1991)

1929 – Sheila Matthews Allen, American actress and producer (d. 2013)

1929 – Věra Chytilová, Czech actress, director, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1931 – Judith Viorst, American journalist and author

1933 – M'el Dowd, American actress and singer (d. 2012)

1937 – Tom Smothers, American comedian, actor, and activist (d. 2023)

1942 – Graham Nash, English-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Ursula Oppens, American pianist and educator

1947 – Farrah Fawcett, American actress and producer (d. 2009)

1948 – Ina Garten, American chef and author

1949 – Brent Spiner, American actor and singer

1950 – Libby Purves, British journalist and author

1950 – Bárbara Rey, Spanish singer and actress

1950 – Barbara Sukowa, German actress

1952 – Park Geun-hye, South Korean politician, 11th President of South Korea

1952 – Carol Ann Susi, American actress (d. 2014)

1954 – Christie Brinkley, American actress, model, and businesswoman

1955 – Kim Zimmer, American actress

1961 – Lauren Lane, American actress and academic

1962 – Kate Raison, Australian actress

1963 – Eva Cassidy, American singer and guitarist (d. 1996)

1970 – Jennifer Westfeldt, American actress and singer

1971 – Michelle Gayle, English singer-songwriter and actress

1971 – Arly Jover, Spanish actress

1971 – Hwang Seok-jeong, South Korean actress

1973 – Marissa Jaret Winokur, American actress and singer

1976 – Ana Roces, Filipino actress

1977 – Shakira, Colombian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1978 – Lee Ji-ah, South Korean actress

1979 – Christine Lampard, Irish television host

1979 – Shamita Shetty, Indian actress

1980 – Zhang Jingchu, Chinese actress

1981 – Michelle Bass, English model and singer

1983 – Carolina Klüft, Swedish heptathlete and jumper

1984 – Mao Miyaji, Japanese actress

1986 – Gemma Arterton, English actress and singer

1987 – Athena Imperial, Filipino journalist, Miss Earth-Water 2011

1987 – Mimi Page, American singer-songwriter and composer

1987 – Jill Scott, English footballer

1988 – JuJu Chan, Hong Kong-American actress, martial artist, singer, and writer

1988 – Zosia Mamet, American actress

1988 – Brad Peacock, American baseball player

1994 – Caterina Bosetti, Italian volleyball player

1997 – Ellie Bamber, English actress

1998 – Shiho Katō, Japanese singer and model