Almanac - Thursday, October 19, 2023

Today is Thursday, October 19, 2023, the 292nd day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 73 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:21am

Sunset: 6:26pm

...giving us 11 hours and 5 minutes of daylight.

The waxing crescent moon will rise at 12:43am and set at 9:43pm and is 27.2% illuminated.

San Francisco Tides:

High: 4:17am/2:29pm

Low: 8:14am/9:39pm

The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 65 degrees.

Today's special celebrations...

Conflict Resolution Day

Evaluate Your Life Day

Get Smart About Credit Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Credit Union Day

International Gin and Tonic Day

LGBT Center Awareness Day

World Statistics Day

National Seafood Bisque Day

On this day in...

1765 - In the U.S., The Stamp Act Congress met and drew up a declaration of rights and liberties.

1781 - British General Charles Lord Cornwallis surrendered to U.S. General George Washington at Yorktown, Virginia. It was to be the last major battle of the American Revolutionary War.

1814 - In Baltimore, MD, the first documented performance of "The Defence of Fort McHenry" with music took place at the Holliday Street Theatre. The work was later published under the title "The Star-Spangled Banner."

1914 - In the U.S., government owned vehicles were first used to pick up mail in Washington, DC.

1944 - The U.S. Navy announced that black women would be allowed into Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES).

1950 - The United Nations forces entered the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

1951 - U.S. President Truman signed an act officially ending the state of war with Germany.

1977 - The Concorde made its first landing in New York City.

1983 - The U.S. Senate approved a bill establishing a national holiday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...

KALW listener Elizabeth Boubion!

Charles Merrill 1885 - Founder of Merrill-Lynch

Robert Beatty 1909 - Actor ("Where Eagles Dare")

Lawanda Page 1920 - Actress ("Sanford and Son")

Jack Anderson 1922 - Columnist, commentator, author

John le Carre (David Cornwell) 1931 - Author

Robert Reed 1932 - Actor ("The Brady Bunch")

Peter Max 1937 - Artist

Michael Gambon 1940 - Actor ("Toys", Dumbledoor)

Peter Tosh 1944 - Reggae musician

Divine 1945 - Actor, singer

John Lithgow 1945 - Actor

Patricia Ireland 1945 - Social activist

Jeannie C. Riley 1945 - Singer

Patrick Simmons (Doobie Brothers) 1948

Nino DeFranco 1956 - Singer (The DeFranco Family)

Jon Favreau 1966 - Actor ("Iron Man" movies)

Trey Parker 1969 - Actor, animator, singer ("South Park")

Chris Kattan 1970 - Actor, comedian

Pras Michel (Praskazrel Samuel Michel) 1972 - Rapper (The Fugees)

Cyndi Thomson 1976 - Singer, songwriter

