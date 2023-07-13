Almanac - Thursday July 13, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 13th of July of 2023,

July 13 is the 194th day of the year

171 days remain until the end of the year.

72 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:58:36 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:15 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:25 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.4°F.

the first low tide was at 2:25 am at minus point one feet

The first high tide will be at 9:45 am at 4.36 feet

The next low tide at 2:05 pm at 2.96 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:11 pm at 6.5 feet

The Moon is 16.5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days Monday the 17th of July of 2023 at 11:32 am

Today is…

Barbershop Music Appreciation Day

Bean 'n' Franks Day

Embrace Your Geekness Day

Fool's Paradise Day

Go West Day

Gruntled Workers Day

National Beef Tallow Day

National Delaware Day

National French Fry Day

Today is also…

Feast of Kalimát, first day of the seventh month of the Baháʼí calendar.

Statehood Day in Montenegro

The last day of Naadam in Mongolia

Kashmir Martyrs' Day in Pakistan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1894 – Isaac Babel, Russian short story writer, journalist, and playwright (d. 1940)

1913 – Dave Garroway, American journalist and television personality (d. 1982)

1928 – Bob Crane, American actor (d. 1978)

1934 – Peter Gzowski, Canadian journalist and academic (d. 2002)

1934 – Wole Soyinka, Nigerian author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate

1935 – Jack Kemp, American football player and politician, 9th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (d. 2009)

1936 – Albert Ayler, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1970)

1940 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (d. 2015)

1940 – Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer

1942 – Harrison Ford, American actor and producer

1942 – Roger McGuinn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Ernő Rubik, Hungarian game designer, architect, and educator, invented the Rubik's Cube

1946 – Cheech Marin, American actor and comedian

1956 – Michael Spinks, American boxer

1957 – Cameron Crowe, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1962 – Rhonda Vincent, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player

1965 – Eileen Ivers, American fiddler

…and on this day in history…

1863 – In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.

1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.

1973 – Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of a secret Oval Office taping system to investigators for the Senate Watergate Committee.

1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.

2011 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 1999 is adopted, which admits South Sudan to member status of United Nations.