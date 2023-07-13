Almanac - Thursday July 13, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 13th of July of 2023,
July 13 is the 194th day of the year
171 days remain until the end of the year.
72 days until autumn begins
The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:58:36 am
and sunset will be at 8:32:15 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:15:25 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.4°F.
the first low tide was at 2:25 am at minus point one feet
The first high tide will be at 9:45 am at 4.36 feet
The next low tide at 2:05 pm at 2.96 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:11 pm at 6.5 feet
The Moon is 16.5% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days Monday the 17th of July of 2023 at 11:32 am
Today is…
Barbershop Music Appreciation Day
Today is also…
Feast of Kalimát, first day of the seventh month of the Baháʼí calendar.
The last day of Naadam in Mongolia
Kashmir Martyrs' Day in Pakistan
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1894 – Isaac Babel, Russian short story writer, journalist, and playwright (d. 1940)
1913 – Dave Garroway, American journalist and television personality (d. 1982)
1928 – Bob Crane, American actor (d. 1978)
1934 – Peter Gzowski, Canadian journalist and academic (d. 2002)
1934 – Wole Soyinka, Nigerian author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate
1935 – Jack Kemp, American football player and politician, 9th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (d. 2009)
1936 – Albert Ayler, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1970)
1940 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (d. 2015)
1940 – Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer
1942 – Harrison Ford, American actor and producer
1942 – Roger McGuinn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1944 – Ernő Rubik, Hungarian game designer, architect, and educator, invented the Rubik's Cube
1946 – Cheech Marin, American actor and comedian
1956 – Michael Spinks, American boxer
1957 – Cameron Crowe, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1962 – Rhonda Vincent, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player
1965 – Eileen Ivers, American fiddler
…and on this day in history…
1863 – In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.
1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.
1973 – Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of a secret Oval Office taping system to investigators for the Senate Watergate Committee.
1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.
2011 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 1999 is adopted, which admits South Sudan to member status of United Nations.