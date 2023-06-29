Almanac - Thursday June 29, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 29th of June of 2023,

June 29 is the 180th day of the year

185 days remain until the end of the year

86 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:50:43 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:00 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:21 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.7°F

The first low tide was at 2:34 am at 0.41 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:13 am at 3.9 feet

The next low tide at 1:37 pm at 2.67 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 7:57 pm at 6.28 feet

the Moon is currently 80.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Monday the 3rd of July of 2023 at 4:39 am

Today is….

Feast of Saints Peter and Paul

Hug Holiday Day

National Almond Buttercrunch Day

National Bomb Pop Day

National Camera Day

National Handshake Day

National Waffle Iron Day

World Scleroderma Awareness Day

International Day of the Tropics

Today is also….

Engineer's Day in Ecuador

Independence Day in Seychelles, celebrates the independence of Seychelles from the United Kingdom in 1976.

Veterans' Day in Netherlands

National Statistics Day in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1858 – Julia Lathrop, American activist and politician (d. 1932)

1861 – William James Mayo, American physician and surgeon, co-founded the Mayo Clinic (d. 1939)

1900 – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, French poet and pilot (d.

1910 – Frank Loesser, American composer and conductor (d. 1969)

1912 – John Toland, American historian and author (d. 2004)

1919 – Slim Pickens, American actor and rodeo performer (d. 1983)

1920 – Ray Harryhausen, American animator and producer (d. 2013)

1929 – Oriana Fallaci, Italian journalist and author (d. 2006)

1933 – John Bradshaw, American theologian and author (d. 2016)

1941 – Stokely Carmichael, Trinidadian-American activist (d. 1998)

1943 – Little Eva, American singer (d. 2003)

1944 – Gary Busey, American actor

1950 – Bobby London, American illustrator

1953 – Colin Hay, Scottish-Australian singer and guitarist

1963 – Anne-Sophie Mutter, German violinist

1963 – Judith Hoag, American actress and educator

1982 – Colin Jost, American comedian

…and on this day in history…

1613 – The Globe Theatre in London, built by William Shakespeare's playing company, the Lord Chamberlain's Men, burns to the ground.

1620 – English crown bans tobacco growing in England, giving the Virginia Company a monopoly in exchange for tax of one shilling per pound.

1888 – George Edward Gouraud records Handel's Israel in Egypt onto a phonograph cylinder, thought for many years to be the oldest known recording of music.

1889 – Hyde Park and several other Illinois townships vote to be annexed by Chicago, forming the largest United States city in area and second largest in population at the time.

1956 – The Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956 is signed by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, officially creating the United States Interstate Highway System.

1972 – The United States Supreme Court rules in the case Furman v. Georgia that arbitrary and inconsistent imposition of the death penalty violates the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments and constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

1974 – Vice President Isabel Perón assumes powers and duties as Acting President of Argentina, while her husband President Juan Perón is terminally ill.

1974 – Mikhail Baryshnikov defects from the Soviet Union to Canada while on tour with the Kirov Ballet.

2006 – Hamdan v. Rumsfeld: The U.S. Supreme Court rules that President George W. Bush's plan to try Guantanamo Bay detainees in military tribunals violates U.S. and international law.

2007 – Apple Inc. releases its first mobile phone, the iPhone.