Almanac - Wednesday April 5, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of April of 2023

April 5 is the 95th day of the year

270 days remain until the end of the year.

77 days until summer begins

The sun is rising now as of 6:48:48 am

and sunset this evening will be at 7:37:10 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 48 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:12:59 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.2°F.

The first low tide was at 5:11 am at 0.79 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 11:14 am at 4.89 feet

The next low tide at 5:10 pm at 0.85 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 11:29 pm at 5.42 feet

The Moon is currently 99.5% visible

It’s still a waxing gibbous moon

It will be a 100% Full Moon this evening at 9:35 pm

The April moon is called the Full Pink Moon

This full Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink,” or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.

Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin)

Broken Snowshoe Moon (Anishinaabe)

Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit)

Frog Moon (Cree)

Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala)

Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota)

Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota)

Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable (Dakota)

Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe)

Sugar Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)

Today is…

Passover, begining at sundown tonight, and ending on Thursday, April 13

Asain American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Women's Equal Pay Day

Accelerate ACL Awareness Among Young Women Day

Bell Bottoms Day

First Contact Day

April 5, 2063. This is the day that Vulcans first made their presence known to humans

Global Day of the Engineer

Go for Broke Day

Holy Wednesday

National Caramel Day

National Dandelion Day

National Day of Hope

National Deep Dish Pizza Day

National Flash Drive Day

National Raisin and Spice Bar Day

Paraprofessional Appreciation Day

Read a Road Map Day

Whole Grain Sampling Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in the Palestinian territories

Sikmogil in South Korea

National Maritime Day is observed in India, in commemoration of the first voyage of SS Loyalty of the Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd. in 1919.

International Day of Conscience

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1588 – Thomas Hobbes, English philosopher (d. 1679)

1856 – Booker T. Washington, African-American educator, essayist and historian (d. 1915)

1900 – Spencer Tracy, American actor (d. 1967)

1901 – Chester Bowles, American diplomat and ambassador (d. 1986)

1908 – Bette Davis, American actress (d. 1989)

1908 – Herbert von Karajan, Austrian conductor and manager (d. 1989)

1916 – Gregory Peck, American actor, political activist, and producer (d. 2003)

1923 – Ernest Mandel, German-born Belgian Marxist economist, Trotskyist activist and theorist (d. 1995)

1923 – Nguyễn Văn Thiệu, Vietnamese general and politician, 5th President of South Vietnam (d. 2001)

1933 – Frank Gorshin, American actor (d. 2005)

1934 – Stanley Turrentine, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2000)

1937 – Colin Powell, American general and politician, 65th United States Secretary of State (d. 2021)

1939 – Ronald White, American singer-songwriter (d. 1995)

1941 – Dave Swarbrick, English singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2016)

1954 – Peter Case, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Krista Allen, American actress

1973 – Pharrell Williams, American singer, songwriter and rapper

On this day in history….

1792 – President George Washington exercises his authority to veto a bill, the first time this power is used in the United States.

1922 – The American Birth Control League, forerunner of Planned Parenthood, is incorporated.

1933 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs two executive orders: 6101 to establish the Civilian Conservation Corps, and 6102 "forbidding the Hoarding of Gold Coin, Gold Bullion, and Gold Certificates" by U.S. citizens.

1969 – Vietnam War: Massive antiwar demonstrations occur in many U.S. cities.

1976 – In China, the April Fifth Movement leads to the Tiananmen Incident.