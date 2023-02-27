Almanac - Monday February 27, 2023

Today is the birthday of the great singer Marian Anderson

Today is Monday, the 27th of February of 2023,

February 27 is the 58th day of the year

307 days remain until the end of the year

20 days until spring begins

The sun just rose at 6:43:50 am

and sunset will be at 6:02:14 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:23:02 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.5°F.

The first high tide will be at 3:38 am at 5.54 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:21 am at 0.52 feet

The next high tide at 6:45 pm at 4.01 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:54 pm at 3.28 feet

Moon: 52.8 %

It’s now a Waxing Gibbous

It was a quarter moon over the weekend

We’ll have a Full Moon in 8 days Tuesday the 7th of March of 2023 at 4:40 am

Today is…

International Polar Bear Day

National Kahlua Day

National Protein Day

National Retro Day

National Strawberry Day

No-Brainer Day

Pokémon Day

Today is also…

The second day of Ayyám-i-Há (Baháʼí Faith)

Doctors' Day (Vietnam)

Independence Day (Dominican Republic), celebrates the first independence of Dominican Republic from Haiti in 1844.

Majuba Day (some Afrikaners in South Africa)

Marathi Language Day (Maharashtra, India)

World NGO Day

On this day in Black History…

– On this day in 1833, Maria W. Steward became the first black woman to give public lectures.

Feb. 27, 1869 - John W. Menard spoke in Congress in defense of his claim to a contested seat in Louisiana's Second Congressional District. Congress decided against both claimants. Congressman James. A. Garfield of the examining committee said "it was too early to admit a Negro to the U.S. Congress." Menard was the first black to make a speech in Congress.

On this day in 1872, Charlotte E. Ray became the first African-America woman to graduate from the Howard University School of Law. She would go on to become the first female admitted to the District of Columbia Bar.

– On this day in 1883, Walter B. Purvis patented the hand stamp.

– On this day in 1902, the first black soloist to perform at The White House, Marian Anderson, was born

– On this day in 1964, black women’s rights champion Anna Julia Cooper died.

CHILI OF THE GROUP TLC BORN February 27, 1971 (51) Rozonda Ocelean Thomas better known as Chili was born in Atlanta, Georgia to an African-American mother and an Indian father. She rose to fame as one third of the group TLC.

SINGER BOBBY VALENTINO BORN February 27, 1979 (43) Singer Bobby Valentino born Bobby Wilson in Jackson, Mississippi. He had his first hit "Blackberry Molasses," in 1996 with the now-defunct youth quartet Mista. He was signed as the first R&B artist on Lucacris's Disturbing Tha Peace Records. Valentino featured on the hit single, "Pimpin All Over The World" off of Ludacris' multi-platinum selling album "The Red Light District" in 2004. His first single 2005's "Slow Down", from his self-titled debut album was a top 10 hit.

Feb. 27, 1988 - Figure skater Debi Thomas becomes the first African American to win a medal (bronze) at the winter Olympic Games.

On this day in 1999, Olusegun Obasanjo becomes Nigeria's first elected president in over a decade

Also on this day in history…

1801 – Pursuant to the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1801, Washington, D.C. is placed under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Congress.

1812 – Poet Lord Byron gives his first address as a member of the House of Lords, in defense of Luddite violence against Industrialism in his home county of Nottinghamshire.

1844 – The Dominican Republic gains independence from Haiti.

1922 – A challenge to the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, allowing women the right to vote, is rebuffed by the Supreme Court of the United States in Leser v. Garnett.

1939 – United States labor law: The U.S. Supreme Court rules in NLRB v. Fansteel Metallurgical Corp. that the National Labor Relations Board has no authority to force an employer to rehire workers who engage in sit-down strikes.

1951 – The Twenty-second Amendment to the United States Constitution, limiting Presidents to two terms, is ratified.

1963 – The Dominican Republic receives its first democratically elected president, Juan Bosch, since the end of the dictatorship led by Rafael Trujillo.

1964 – The Government of Italy asks for help to keep the Leaning Tower of Pisa from toppling over.

1973 – The American Indian Movement occupies Wounded Knee in protest of the federal government.

1991 – Gulf War: U.S. President George H. W. Bush announces that "Kuwait is liberated".

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1807 – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, American poet and educator (d. 1882)

1886 – Hugo Black, American captain, jurist, and politician (d. 1971)

1888 – Lotte Lehmann, German-American soprano and actress (d. 1976)

1891 – David Sarnoff, American businessman, founded RCA (d. 1971)

1897 – Marian Anderson, American singer (d. 1993)

1902 – John Steinbeck, American journalist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1913 – Paul Ricœur, French philosopher and academic (d. 2005)

1917 – John Connally, American lieutenant and politician, 61st United States Secretary of Treasury (d. 1993)

1923 – Dexter Gordon, American saxophonist, composer, and actor (d. 1990)

1925 – Kenneth Koch, American poet, playwright and professor (d. 2002)

1928 – René Clemencic, Austrian composer, recorder player, harpsichordist, conductor and clavichord player

1930 – Joanne Woodward, American actress

1932 – Dame Elizabeth Taylor, English-American actress and humanitarian (d. 2011)

1934 – Ralph Nader, American lawyer, politician, and activist

1936 – Sonia Johnson, American feminist activist and author

1937 – Barbara Babcock, American actress

1940 – Howard Hesseman, American actor (d. 2022)

1942 – Charlayne Hunter-Gault, American journalist

1947 – Gidon Kremer, Latvian violinist and conductor

1980 – Chelsea Clinton, American journalist and academic