Almanac - Wednesday December 21, 2022

Today is Wednesday, the 21st of December of 2022,

December 21 is the 355th day of the year

10 days remain until the end of the year.

Winter solstice 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 1:47 PM on Today, Wednesday, December 21

The sun rises this morning in San Francisco at 7:21:42 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:54:58 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

Solar noon today will be at 12:08:20 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:58 am at 2.75 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:06 am at 6.76 feet

The next low tide at 3:19 pm at -1.05 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:21 pm at 4.72 feet

The Moon is currently 5.1% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have the New Moon in 2 days 23th of December of 2022 at 2:17 am

Today is…

Winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the Summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere

Anne and Samantha Day

Crossword Puzzle Day

Don't Make Your Bed Day

Forefathers' Day

Humbug Day

International Dalek Remembrance Day

National Coquito Day

National Flashlight Day

National French Fried Shrimp Day

National Hamburger Day

National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day

National Kiwi Fruit Day

National Look at the Bright Side Day

National Short Story Day

Phileas Fogg Win a Wager Day

Ribbon Candy Day

Short Girl Appreciation Day

The First Day of Winter

Yule

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Philippines

Blue Christmas in some modern American liberal Protestant groups

Dongzhi Festival in Asia

Sang-ha-mit-ta Day in Thera-vada Buddhism

Ziemassvētki in ancient Latvia

Forefathers' Day in Plymouth, Massachusetts

São Tomé Day in São Tomé and Príncipe

and The first day of Pancha Gana-pati, celebrated until December 25 in the Saiva Sid-dhanta Church

On this day in history….

1844 – The Rochdale Society of Equitable Pioneers commences business at its cooperative in Rochdale, England, starting the Cooperative movement.

1879 – World premiere of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, Denmark.

1913 – Arthur Wynne's "word-cross", the first crossword puzzle, is published in the New York World.

1919 – American anarchist Emma Goldman is deported to Russia.

1937 – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the world's first full-length animated feature, premieres at the Carthay Circle Theatre.

1965 – International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination is adopted.

1995 – The city of Bethlehem passes from Israeli to Palestinian control.

2020 – A great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn occurs, with the two planets separated in the sky by 0.1 degrees. This is the closest conjunction between the two planets since 1623

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1615 – Benedict Arnold, Rhode Island colonial governor (d. 1678)

1795 – Jack Russell, English priest, hunter, and dog breeder (d. 1883)

1804 – Benjamin Disraeli, English lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1881)

1892 – Rebecca West, English journalist and author (d. 1983)

1911 – Josh Gibson, American baseball player (d. 1947)

1915 – Werner von Trapp, Austrian-American singer (d. 2007)

1917 – Heinrich Böll, German novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1985)

1918 – Donald Regan, American colonel and politician, 11th White House Chief of Staff (d. 2003)

1918 – Kurt Waldheim, Austrian colonel and politician; 9th President of Austria (d. 2007)

1922 – Paul Winchell, American actor, voice artist, and ventriloquist (d. 2005)

1935 – Phil Donahue, American talk show host and producer

1937 – Jane Fonda, American actress and activist

1940 – Frank Zappa, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1993)

1942 – Hu Jintao, Chinese engineer and politician, 5th Paramount leader of China

1944 – Michael Tilson Thomas, American pianist, composer, and conductor

1947 – Paco de Lucía, Spanish guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 2014)

1948 – Barry Gordon, American actor and voice artist; longest-serving president of the Screen Actors Guild (1988–95)

1948 – Samuel L. Jackson, American actor and producer

1949 – Thomas Sankara, Burkinabé captain and politician, 5th President of Burkina Faso (d. 1987)

1953 – András Schiff, Hungarian-English pianist and conductor

1953 – Betty Wright, American singer-songwriter (d. 2020)

1977 – Emmanuel Macron, President of France