Almanac - Monday October 3, 2022

Today is Monday, the 3rd of October of 2022,

October 3 is the 276th day of the year

89 days remain until the end of the year.

and 79 days until Winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:07:31 am

and sunset will be at 6:48:32 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 41 minutes of daylight today.

Solar transit will be at 12:58:01 pm.

The water temperature of San Francisco Bay today should be 64.9 degrees

The first high tide will be at 7:09 am at 4.59 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:34 am at 3.54 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 5:13 pm at 5.80 feet

The Moon is currently 56.2% visible

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 9th of October of 2022 at 1:55 pm

Today is…

Blue Shirt Day

Also known as World Day of Bullying Prevention

Child Health Day

Day of Unity

Global Smoothie Day

Look at the Leaves Day

Mean Girls Appreciation Day

National Boyfriend Day

National Butterfly and Hummingbird Day

National Caramel Custard Day

National Consignment Day

National Family TV Show Day

National Techies Day

National Virus Appreciation Day

World Architecture Day

World Habitat Day

Today is also…

3 October Festival in Leiden, Netherlands

Morazán Day in Honduras

National Day, celebrates the independence of Iraq from the United Kingdom in 1932.

National Foundation Day or Gae-cheon-jeol in South Korea

as on this day in the year 2457 BCE – Gaecheonjeol, Hwanung (환웅) purportedly descended from heaven. South Korea's National Foundation Day.

German Unity Day

1990 – The German Democratic Republic is abolished and becomes part of the Federal Republic of Germany; the event is afterwards celebrated as German Unity Day.

(the final short wave English language broadcast from East Germany had the song The End, by The Doors)

Also on this day in history…

1863 – The last Thursday in November is declared as Thanksgiving Day by U.S. President Abraham Lincoln.

1919 – Cincinnati Reds pitcher Adolfo Luque becomes the first Latin American player to appear in a World Series.

1949 – WERD, the first black-owned radio station in the United States, opens in Atlanta.

1957 – The California State Superior Court rules that the book Howl and Other Poems is not obscene.

1962 – Project Mercury: US astronaut Wally Schirra, in a Sigma 7, is launched from Cape Canaveral for a six-orbit flight.

1991 – Nadine Gordimer is announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature.

1995 – O. J. Simpson is acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

....and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1900 – Thomas Wolfe, American novelist (d. 1938)

1916 – James Herriot, English veterinarian and author (d. 1995)

1924 – Harvey Kurtzman, American cartoonist (d. 1993)

1925 – Gore Vidal, American novelist, screenwriter, and critic (d. 2012)

1936 – Steve Reich, American composer

1938 – Eddie Cochran, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 1960)

1941 – Chubby Checker, American singer-songwriter

1951 – Keb' Mo', American blues musician and songwriter

1954 – Dennis Eckersley, American baseball player and sportscaster

1954 – Al Sharpton, American minister, talk show host, and political activist

1954 – Stevie Ray Vaughan, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1990)

1969 – Gwen Stefani, American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer

1975 – India Arie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1984 – Ashlee Simpson, American singer-songwriter and actress