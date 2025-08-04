Oakland Back-to-School Update / Cannabis Risks / SF's Ocean Beach

We sit down with The Oaklandside education equity reporter Ashley McBride to get an update on the Oakland Unified School District. Students head back to school next week.

Then, we take a look at the cannabis industry and examine whether increased availability, potency, and social acceptance has led to new and unexpected risks for users with Dr. Lynn Silver, Senior Advisor at the Public Health Institute, Dr. Christopher Colwell, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, and Alexandra Talbot.

And we hear from Eddie Rubin and Greg Wright, who collaborated on the book "Ocean Beach: Fog, Fauna, and Flora," that brings San Francisco's Ocean Beach to life through vivid storytelling and evocative illustrations..

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney, Katie Colley

