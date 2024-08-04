Ranked Choice Voting/Cell Phones in Schools. Should They Be Banned?/Dreams I Dreamt: Letters to San Francisco.

Elections are around the corner.. Do you know how to vote? ....We'll learn what ranked choice voting is all about.

And, California legislators are working on a statewide bill to limit student’s cell phone access at school. We’ll learn what this means for teachers and students and what can be learned from San Mateo's middle schools, where smart phones have been banned since 2019.

Plus, we’ll hear about a new collection of essays by Bay Area authors celebrating our fair city of San Francisco

Guests:

Segment A:

Laura Wenus is an independent multimedia journalist based in San Francisco. Her reporting has focused on local public policy and civic engagement.

Segment B:

Diego Ochoa, Superintendent of the San Mateo-Foster City K-8 school district.

Max Garrone, high school teacher at John O'Connell high school in San Francisco and representative of the Parent Leadership Council atThe San Francisco Parent Coalition.

Segment C:

Stuart Schuffman , Editor-in-Cheap, author and co-editor ofDreams I Dreamt: Letters to San Francisco.

Oscar Villalon , co-editor of Dreams I Dreamt :Letters to San Francisco.

Hosts:

Grace Won and Ethan Elkind

Produced by:

Gillian Emblad and Anne Harper

