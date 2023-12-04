Impact of AI Industry Hub in SF/Spark Joy over the Holidays

Tonight on State of the Bay: Will the AI industry reverse the doom loop narrative in SF by bringing new jobs and investment? Or will AI end civilization as we know it? We'll talk to SF Chronicle Tech Reporter Chase DiFeliciantonio and find out.

PLUS, we will talk to Shoshi Parks about all kinds of ways to give thanks and spark joy in the Bay Area this holiday season.

Guests:

Chase DiFeliciantonio, SF Chronicle Tech Reporter

Shoshi Parks, Associate Editor at 7x7 Magazine

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Anne Harper and Kendra Klang

