Steve Berman on A's Departure/ The Chronicle's SF Next Project / Azikiwee Anderson from Rize Up Bakery

Live Monday at 6 pm:

We will hear from The Athletic's Steve Berman, who will give us the scoop on the A’s possible departure. Plus, he’ll weigh in on the latest with the Niners and Warriors.

Plus, we are joined by a panel of local citizens who participated in the Chronicle's SF Next Projectwhere they came up with practical solutions to our city’s biggest problems.

Guests: Jonathan Krim with the San Francisco Chronicle, Tom Radulovich with Livable City; Joi Jackson-Morgan with 3rd Street Youth Center; and Tom Nagel with Rescue SF

AND,

PLUS, we will check in with Azikiwee Anderson from Rize Up Bakery after a recent break in.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Katie Colley and Chris Nooney