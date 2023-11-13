© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area Headlines
State of the Bay

DPW's Carla Short / More Housing Woes / The Odd Salon

By Wendy Holcombe
Published November 13, 2023 at 8:22 AM PST

How is the Department of Public Works handling APEC? State report shows San Francisco housing approvals slower than ever. Weird histories from the the Odd Salon.

Live Monday at 6pm:

Is San Francisco ready for APEC? New Director of San Francisco's Department of Public Works Carla Short talks about what it takes to make sure the City is clean and safe for world leaders.

And more housing woes. A new state reportshows that procedural rules continue to block developments in San Francisco. We’ll dig into why.

Guests:
Moira O'Neill of UC Berkeley and Louis Mirante of the Bay Area Council.

Plus we’ll visit San Francisco’s “Odd Salon,” where you can hear weird stories about art, history, science, and adventure.

Tags
State of the Bay Economy, Business & LaborHousing & HomelessnessArts & Entertainment
Wendy Holcombe
