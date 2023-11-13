DPW's Carla Short / More Housing Woes / The Odd Salon

Live Monday at 6pm:

Is San Francisco ready for APEC? New Director of San Francisco's Department of Public Works Carla Short talks about what it takes to make sure the City is clean and safe for world leaders.

And more housing woes. A new state reportshows that procedural rules continue to block developments in San Francisco. We’ll dig into why.

Guests:

Moira O'Neill of UC Berkeley and Louis Mirante of the Bay Area Council.

Plus we’ll visit San Francisco’s “Odd Salon,” where you can hear weird stories about art, history, science, and adventure.