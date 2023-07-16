© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sports
State of the Bay

Decriminalizing Psychedelics/What about the Oakland A's?/SF Mime Troupe's Breakdown

By Anne Harper
Published July 16, 2023 at 3:54 PM PDT
SF Mime Troupe Breakdown

State of the Bay digs into Senator Scott Wiener's bill to decriminalize psychedelics in California. Are the Oakland A's really leaving for Las Vegas? And the Tony Award-winning San Francisco's Mime Troupe's Breakdown.

First, we’ll hear from State Senator Scott Wiener about his bill (SB 58) to decriminalize psychedelics in California. Will magic mushrooms become the new cannabis?

Then, we’ll be talking to Andy Dolich, author of Goodbye, Oakland, about whether Oakland will lose its third and last major league team – their beloved Oakland A’s - to Las Vegas. Or can they be persuaded to stay?

Plus, we'll hear all about the San Francisco Mime Troupe's new satire, Breakdown.

Host: Ethan Elkind
Producers: Anne Harper and Kendra Klang

Anne Harper
