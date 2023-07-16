Decriminalizing Psychedelics/What about the Oakland A's?/SF Mime Troupe's Breakdown

First, we’ll hear from State Senator Scott Wiener about his bill (SB 58) to decriminalize psychedelics in California. Will magic mushrooms become the new cannabis?

Then, we’ll be talking to Andy Dolich, author of Goodbye, Oakland, about whether Oakland will lose its third and last major league team – their beloved Oakland A’s - to Las Vegas. Or can they be persuaded to stay?

Plus, we'll hear all about the San Francisco Mime Troupe's new satire, Breakdown.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Anne Harper and Kendra Klang