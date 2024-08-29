© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Foul Ball
This is a season-long series, looking at what is the A's final season in Oakland, which may mark the end of major league team sports in a city that boasted all four a half-century ago. So, sit back, relax, and listen to a dirge of what is and what once was.

Oakland 68's turning corner on protests against A's move to Sacramento

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
The 68s in the outfield bleachers at the Coliseum.
Jorge Leon.
Jorge Leon has been on the frontlines for protests against the ownership of the Oakland A's for nearly a generation. Last season, Leon's Oakland 68's, a longstanding Oakland sports fans group, organized a reverse boycott, while calling on A's owner John Fisher to sell the team. Now, with the team ending it's 58-year run in Oakland a month from now, Leon says his group will focus its energies elsewhere.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
