This is a season-long series, looking at what is the A's final season in Oakland, which may mark the end of major league team sports in a city that boasted all four a half-century ago. So, sit back, relax, and listen to a dirge of what is and what once was.
Oakland 68's turning corner on protests against A's move to Sacramento
Jorge Leon has been on the frontlines for protests against the ownership of the Oakland A's for nearly a generation. Last season, Leon's Oakland 68's, a longstanding Oakland sports fans group, organized a reverse boycott, while calling on A's owner John Fisher to sell the team. Now, with the team ending it's 58-year run in Oakland a month from now, Leon says his group will focus its energies elsewhere.