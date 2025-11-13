Sights + Sounds Picks: Joshuah Ciafardone and Olivia Day

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with pole dancers Joshuah Ciafardone and Olivia Day. They are the producers of “Strut: A Queer Pole Cabaret.” The production is a combination of pole dance and aerial from some of the best performers in the Bay Area.

Joshuah’s first pick:

“The Nutcracker Nightmare Fantasy”

Flux Vertical Theatre

November 29 - December 14

This is a dark, sensual version of “The Nutcracker.” This story follows Clara as she enters another reality filled with candy and toy soldiers that are not so friendly. The show includes pole dancing, burlesque and aerial acrobatics. It’s for ages 18+.

Olivia’s pick:

“Baloney”

Oasis

December 26 - 31

This is San Francisco’s first and only gay all-male revue. So there’s a mix of music, dance and comedy. “Baloney” focuses on stories that entertain and celebrate body diversity, gender and queer sexuality. This event is for ages 21+.

Joshuah’s next pick:

Thorough Bread & Pastry

San Francisco

French pastry chef Michel Suas started baking when he was 14 and by 21, he was named the head pastry chef at a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Paris. Their menu includes French baguettes, croissants, cakes and so many more treats. All of their pastries are made from scratch.

Olivia’s final pick:

Pole + Dance studios

They teach pole classes for people of all body shapes, gender and experience levels. They teach aerial too. Pole + Dance also has studios in San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley.

