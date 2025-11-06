Sights + Sounds Picks: Caro De Robertis

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with author Caro De Robertis. Caro’s book is called “So Many Stars: An Oral History of Trans, Nonbinary, Genderqueer, and Two-Spirit People of Color.” It’s a collection of interviews with trans and gender-nonconforming elders of color. They talk about life experiences such as childhood, relationships and activism. Caro’s book is out now.

“Black Spaces: Reclaim & Remain”

Oakland Museum

Currently running until March 1, 2026

This exhibit examines the histories of displacement and resistance from Black communities in Oakland and the greater East Bay. The installation also imagines how Black Americans reclaim space of home and belonging. Some of the items are borrowed from East Bay residents.

“Days Like This”

Lake Merritt’s Pergola in Oakland

Every Friday evening, from 5-9:30 pm

People gather and dance to Afro house and soulful music. At this time of day, you can also see a gorgeous sunset with the light reflecting off the water. If you’re not the best dancer, don’t worry. The party starts off with dance lessons.

“Spanish Stew”

New Conservatory Theatre Center

Currently running until November 23

Marga Gomez wrote, and stars in, this one-woman show. Marga plays her younger self. It’s 1976. She moved to San Francisco from New York because her mother outed her. Soon after, a restaurant job requires Marga to recreate a family recipe. This forces her to reconnect with her biological family with the support of her new chosen, queer and punk family. We’ve had Marga on “ Sights + Sounds ” before and she’s hilarious.

