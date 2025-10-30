Sights + Sounds Picks: Joe Ayers

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with actor Joe Ayers. He stars in the play “Noises Off.” The slapstick comedy is about a theater company that is preparing to launch their production, but a lot of things go wrong. People are forgetting their lines, the castmates are sleeping around with each other, and there’s some unresolved tension with the cast and crew. “Noises Off” is running at the San Francisco Playhouse until November 8.

“The Rocky Horror Show”

Oasis

Currently playing until November 1

The show is in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The story is about a couple who seeks help at a mansion, but their visit turns into an adventure filled with singing and dancing. When you go to this Oasis production, the audience will be highly encouraged to sing along with the performers. Tickets are sold out, but they’ll have a limited number for sale at the box office on the day of the show.

Baker Beach

San Francisco

The mile-long beach is located to the west of the Presidio. You can see great views of the ocean, the Marin Headlands and the Golden Gate Bridge. As you walk along the beach, you can also find an abandoned artillery bunker. It was built to protect underwater minefields during World War I.

“Holiday Ice Rink”

San Francisco’s Union Square

November 5 - January 19

Each skating session is an hour long. Special events include drag queens giving ice skating performances; and Polar Beak Skate, which is when you ice skate in beach attire. If you don’t know how to ice skate, you can register in a lottery online to have lessons.

