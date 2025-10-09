© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: August Lee Stevens

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published October 9, 2025 at 7:44 AM PDT
Singer August Lee Stevens
Photo Provided by Phil Green
Singer August Lee Stevens

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with singer August Lee Stevens. She is part of the trio Oakland Rising. Oakland Rising is made up of emerging artists based in the Town. They’ll be performing at the Oakland Museum on October 25.

Lula
Oakland
This Ethiopian restaurant serves vegan and vegetarian dishes such as samosas, and chickpeas cooked with Ethiopian herbs. There’s also savory meat dishes such as doro wot, which is a spicy chicken stew, and seasoned lamb.

Black Surf Santa Cruz
The non-profit aims to connect Black, Indigenous and People of Color with ocean and outdoor activities such as surfing. Their mission is to reclaim space in the ocean. One of their most popular events happens on Juneteenth, which involves participants swimming out into the water to experience the ocean’s power.

Blk Girls Green House
Oakland
This is Oakland’s only Black-owned plant nursery. Besides plants, they also sell home goods such as candles and body elixirs. Stop by the cafe to enjoy coffee or eat some pastries while looking around at the plants.

Watch August perform in the trio Oakland Rising at the Oakland Museum on October 25.

Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
