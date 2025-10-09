Sights + Sounds Picks: August Lee Stevens

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with singer August Lee Stevens. She is part of the trio Oakland Rising. Oakland Rising is made up of emerging artists based in the Town. They’ll be performing at the Oakland Museum on October 25.

Lula

Oakland

This Ethiopian restaurant serves vegan and vegetarian dishes such as samosas, and chickpeas cooked with Ethiopian herbs. There’s also savory meat dishes such as doro wot, which is a spicy chicken stew, and seasoned lamb.

Black Surf Santa Cruz

The non-profit aims to connect Black, Indigenous and People of Color with ocean and outdoor activities such as surfing. Their mission is to reclaim space in the ocean. One of their most popular events happens on Juneteenth, which involves participants swimming out into the water to experience the ocean’s power.

Blk Girls Green House

Oakland

This is Oakland’s only Black-owned plant nursery. Besides plants, they also sell home goods such as candles and body elixirs. Stop by the cafe to enjoy coffee or eat some pastries while looking around at the plants.

Watch August perform in the trio Oakland Rising at the Oakland Museum on October 25.