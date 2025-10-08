© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights + Sounds

Actor Ben Hirschhorn finds balance of humor and struggle in 'The Reservoir'

By Jeneé Darden
Published October 8, 2025 at 2:32 PM PDT
Ben Hirschhorn in Jake Brasch’s The Reservoir, performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre now through October 12, 2025
Kevin Berne
Ben Hirschhorn in Jake Brasch’s The Reservoir, performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre now through October 12, 2025

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.”  Where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists.

Alzheimer's and alcoholism affect so many people. But there's a play that tackles those issues while making you laugh and touching your heart. "The Reservoir" is about a young, gay, Jewish man named Jake. He's an alcoholic who returns home after dropping out of college due to his drinking. When he learns his grandmother has Alzheimer's, he does what he can to help her and his other grandparents have a longer, quality of life. Actor Ben Hirschhorn plays the lead character. He spoke with host Jenee Darden about the play and how this play looks at the complexities of family and addiction.

"The Reservoir" is currently playing at the Berkeley Rep until Sunday, October 12

Tags
Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden