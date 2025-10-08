Actor Ben Hirschhorn finds balance of humor and struggle in 'The Reservoir'

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.” Where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists.

Alzheimer's and alcoholism affect so many people. But there's a play that tackles those issues while making you laugh and touching your heart. "The Reservoir" is about a young, gay, Jewish man named Jake. He's an alcoholic who returns home after dropping out of college due to his drinking. When he learns his grandmother has Alzheimer's, he does what he can to help her and his other grandparents have a longer, quality of life. Actor Ben Hirschhorn plays the lead character. He spoke with host Jenee Darden about the play and how this play looks at the complexities of family and addiction.

"The Reservoir" is currently playing at the Berkeley Rep until Sunday, October 12