Sights + Sounds Picks: Donato Cabrera

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with music conductor Donato Cabrera. He is the Artistic and Music Director of the California Symphony. Their 2025/26 season has begun and their next shows are Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

Stookey’s Blue Room

San Francisco

Walking into this spot feels like going back in time. You see people relaxing and drinking cocktails while enjoying some live jazz. There’s a disco ball in the middle of the room that shines off the blue decor all around. You’ll also find jazz album covers on the bathroom wall.

Oakland Symphony

The original Oakland Symphony began in 1933 and lasted until the 1980s. It was revived in 2010 when the Oakland Symphony Chorus and Oakland Symphony Youth Orchestra decided to merge. One of the orchestra’s core values is music education to teach students how to play classical instruments.

Marin Symphony

The Marin Symphony began in 1952. Their mission is to enrich and educate people through classical music. Also, it has youth programs to teach students how to read music sheets and play classical music.

Here’s the schedule of the California Symphony’s 2025/26 season.