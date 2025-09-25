Sights + Sounds Picks: B. DeVeaux

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with Oakland singer and songwriter B. DeVeaux. Their debut album is “Chrysalis.” The neo-soul, R&B collection touches your heart and is so soothing.

Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park

Oakland

In the mid-1800s, this was a popular logging spot that supplied the Bay Area with building materials. Today, it’s home to beautiful redwood trees and forest animals. Visitors can also go camping, hiking and horseback riding.

Wyldflowr Arts

Oakland

This arts venue hosts events such as live music, book readings, listening parties and so much more! When you go inside, you’ll see some comfy couches, a bunch of musical instruments lying around and art all along the walls. If you’re an artist who wants to show their work, Wyldflowr Arts also rents out their space.

Alice St. Bakery Cafe

Oakland

The cafe makes European-style desserts such as cheesecakes and cookies. The children’s book “Alice in Wonderland” heavily influences this spot. When you walk inside you’ll see drawings of Alice on the wall. Even their drink menu has names such as “Mad Hatter” and “Queen of Hearts.”

B. DeVeaux’s album “Chrysalis” is out now.