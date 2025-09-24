© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

'A Taste of Ireland' // California Symphony's 2025/26 season // David Archuleta's EP 'Earthly Delights'

By Jeneé Darden
Published September 24, 2025 at 5:57 PM PDT
(L-R) David Archuleta, Megan McGinley, Gavin Shevlin, Donato Cabrera
Collage created by Porfirio Rangel
(L-R) David Archuleta, Megan McGinley, Gavin Shevlin, Donato Cabrera

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden,”where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, a dancer and fiddle player from the show "A Taste of Ireland." Then, the music conductor of the California Symphony talks about their new fall season. Finally, we revisit an interview with singer/songwriter David Archuleta.

Today's show is about good sounds and good vibes.

(L-R) Fiddler Megan McGinely and dancer Gavin Shevlin
Photo Provided by Paige D/Encarnacao; Chris Hardy
(L-R) Fiddler Megan McGinely and dancer Gavin Shevlin

Gavin Shevlin and Megan McGinley
Recently the "Sights + Sounds" team, along with our KALW colleagues, met two, young, talented artists from Ireland. They're performing in the dance show "A Taste of Ireland," which has been off Broadway and on the West End. The world-class artists in this production put a modern twist on Irish music, dance and songs.

Gavin Shevlin is an international dance champion and Megan McGinley is an award-winning fiddle player. They both performed in Michael Flatley's "Lord of the Dance." Host Jeneé Darden spoke with them at KALW's downtown San Francisco venue.

Thursday September 25 at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City
Saturday September 26 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa
Sunday October 5 at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

Conductor Donato Cabrera
LINDSAY KAYE HALE
Conductor Donato Cabrera

Donato Cabrera
The California Symphony is kicking off their new season this weekend. The show is called “Pictures from Paris,” and features compositions by Maurice Ravel, George Gershwin and Modest Mussorgsky. Donato Cabrera is the artistic and music director of the California Symphony. See him at The Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

Singer David Archuleta
Irvin Rivera
Singer David Archuleta

David Archuleta
Today, we're revisitng our interview with singer and songwriter David Archuleta. He won over fans around the country when he competed on "American Idol" in 2008.

David was just a teenager back then. A lot has since changed in his life. In 2021, he came out as queer and shortly after left the Mormon church. Now, the 34 year old is getting personal, and having fun too, in his new EP "Earthly Delights."

Watch him perform this Saturday September 27, at The Independent in San Francisco

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden