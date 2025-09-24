'A Taste of Ireland' // California Symphony's 2025/26 season // David Archuleta's EP 'Earthly Delights'

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden,”where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, a dancer and fiddle player from the show "A Taste of Ireland." Then, the music conductor of the California Symphony talks about their new fall season. Finally, we revisit an interview with singer/songwriter David Archuleta.

Today's show is about good sounds and good vibes.

Photo Provided by Paige D/Encarnacao; Chris Hardy (L-R) Fiddler Megan McGinely and dancer Gavin Shevlin

Gavin Shevlin and Megan McGinley

Recently the "Sights + Sounds" team, along with our KALW colleagues, met two, young, talented artists from Ireland. They're performing in the dance show "A Taste of Ireland," which has been off Broadway and on the West End. The world-class artists in this production put a modern twist on Irish music, dance and songs.

Gavin Shevlin is an international dance champion and Megan McGinley is an award-winning fiddle player. They both performed in Michael Flatley's "Lord of the Dance." Host Jeneé Darden spoke with them at KALW's downtown San Francisco venue.

Thursday September 25 at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City

Saturday September 26 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa

Sunday October 5 at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

LINDSAY KAYE HALE Conductor Donato Cabrera

Donato Cabrera

The California Symphony is kicking off their new season this weekend. The show is called “Pictures from Paris,” and features compositions by Maurice Ravel, George Gershwin and Modest Mussorgsky. Donato Cabrera is the artistic and music director of the California Symphony. See him at The Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

Irvin Rivera Singer David Archuleta

David Archuleta

Today, we're revisitng our interview with singer and songwriter David Archuleta. He won over fans around the country when he competed on "American Idol" in 2008.

David was just a teenager back then. A lot has since changed in his life. In 2021, he came out as queer and shortly after left the Mormon church. Now, the 34 year old is getting personal, and having fun too, in his new EP "Earthly Delights."

Watch him perform this Saturday September 27, at The Independent in San Francisco