© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Ashley Nelson Levy and Adam Levy

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published September 18, 2025 at 7:44 AM PDT
(L-R) Transfit Books founders Ashley Nelson Levy and Adam Levy
Melina Mara
(L-R) Transfit Books founders Ashley Nelson Levy and Adam Levy

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with Transit Books founders Ashely Nelson Levy and Adam Levy. Transit Books is a non-profit that releases books by international and American authors. This year marks their 10th anniversary. To celebrate, they’re having a party and fundraiser on October 24 at Cellarmaker Brewing Co. in Berkeley.

Bathers Library
Oakland
This place is a little bit of everything. It’s an art book library, an event space, an art school and they sell art online. Their events include: writing workshops, artist conversations, poetry readings and so much more!

ZYZZYVA Movie Night
Roxie Theater
October 14
Bay Area author Ingrid Rojas Contreras will be in conversation with Washington Post reporter Robert Samuels. He is the co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “His Name is George Floyd.” The discussion comes after a screening of the comedic-drama “Blindspotting,” which is about a parolee who witnesses a fatal police shooting.

Ashely’s book suggestion:
“Little World” by Josephine Rowe
The story opens with a child saint who is stranded in an Australian desert. However, her name and life story are unknown. As the story progresses, we learn about the lives affected by the saint.

Adam’s book suggestion:
“I Who Have Never Known Men” by Jacqueline Harpmen
The novel is about 39 women who are imprisoned in a cage underground. They don’t remember how they got there or anything about their lives. This book came out in 1195, but Transit Books is publishing a 30th anniversary collector’s edition.

Transit Books’ party and fundraiser to celebrate their 10th anniversary is on October 24 at Cellarmaker Brewing Co. in Berkeley.

Tags
Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel