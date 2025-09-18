Sights + Sounds Picks: Ashley Nelson Levy and Adam Levy

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with Transit Books founders Ashely Nelson Levy and Adam Levy. Transit Books is a non-profit that releases books by international and American authors. This year marks their 10th anniversary. To celebrate, they’re having a party and fundraiser on October 24 at Cellarmaker Brewing Co. in Berkeley.

Bathers Library

Oakland

This place is a little bit of everything. It’s an art book library, an event space, an art school and they sell art online. Their events include: writing workshops, artist conversations, poetry readings and so much more!

ZYZZYVA Movie Night

Roxie Theater

October 14

Bay Area author Ingrid Rojas Contreras will be in conversation with Washington Post reporter Robert Samuels. He is the co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “His Name is George Floyd.” The discussion comes after a screening of the comedic-drama “Blindspotting,” which is about a parolee who witnesses a fatal police shooting.

Ashely’s book suggestion:

“Little World” by Josephine Rowe

The story opens with a child saint who is stranded in an Australian desert. However, her name and life story are unknown. As the story progresses, we learn about the lives affected by the saint.

Adam’s book suggestion:

“I Who Have Never Known Men” by Jacqueline Harpmen

The novel is about 39 women who are imprisoned in a cage underground. They don’t remember how they got there or anything about their lives. This book came out in 1195, but Transit Books is publishing a 30th anniversary collector’s edition.

Transit Books’ party and fundraiser to celebrate their 10th anniversary is on October 24 at Cellarmaker Brewing Co. in Berkeley.