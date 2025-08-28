Sights + Sounds Picks: Trisha Lagaso Goldberg

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with educator and curator Trisha Lagaso Goldberg. She is a co-curator of the exhibit “MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy.” It recognizes the history of the Filipino community’s activism and culture in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood. “MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy” is currently on display at San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts until January 2026.

“SUPER FLEX”

San Francisco’s Chinatown

September 13

The festival has performances and installations about transforming imagination into collective action. The theme is “alter egos” and “shadow selves.” Asian-American and BIPOC artists invite attendees to use the concept of “alter egos” and “shadow selves” to survive the political climate. The “alter egos” are for play and camouflage. While the “shadow selves” are considered to be collaborators of resistance.

“Present Tense (Roll Call)”

BAMPFA

Currently on display until June 28, 2026

Artist Stephanie Syjuco created the installation to address issues such as the backlash against ethnic studies and the defunding of diversity programs. She collaborated with educators to include text and visuals that reinforce the importance of education. The wall’s name comes from when teachers take roll call and read out their students’ names.

“Introductions 2025”

Root Division

Currently on display until September 20

The exhibit showcases the work of 12 Bay Area artists without gallery representation. Their art highlights the Bay’s creative landscape. It features a variety of art such as film, photography, ceramics, and so much more.

“MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy” is currently running at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts until January 4, 2026.