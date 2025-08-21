© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Aaron Hundley

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published August 21, 2025 at 7:44 AM PDT
Author Aaron Hundley
DeNoise Studios LLC
Author Aaron Hundley

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with Oakland author Aaron Hundley. He wrote the book “Jack & Evan: In Verse.” The story follows Evan who has a good life, but as it starts to unravel, his therapist advises him to reach out to his childhood friend Jack. When the men reconnect, old betrayals and dark secrets rise up.

Tennessee Valley
Marin County
There’s a two mile hiking trail that leads to the beach. In the spring, there are beautiful blooming flowers like California poppy and blue-eyed grass. Also, keep an eye out for wildlife such as deer, coyotes and bobcats. If you can go when the tide is low, you might see the engine of the shipwrecked SS Tennessee steamboat, from 1853. The valley was renamed in honor of that ship.

Lucia’s
Berkeley
The restaurant serves Italian cuisine and Neapolitan pizza, which is made with a thin center and puffy crust. There are vegan options too. The pizzas are heated in a hand-made oven imported from Italy. It’s designed to evenly distribute the interior heat.

Bay Nature
This organization produces environmental news and events to connect people with Bay Area nature. Their magazine includes maps, photos, interviews with environmentalists and so much more. Also, Bay Nature leads hikes where people can learn about wildlife and nature.

Aaron’s book “Jack & Evan: In Verse” is out now.

Tags
Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel