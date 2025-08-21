Sights + Sounds Picks: Aaron Hundley

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with Oakland author Aaron Hundley. He wrote the book “Jack & Evan: In Verse.” The story follows Evan who has a good life, but as it starts to unravel, his therapist advises him to reach out to his childhood friend Jack. When the men reconnect, old betrayals and dark secrets rise up.

Tennessee Valley

Marin County

There’s a two mile hiking trail that leads to the beach. In the spring, there are beautiful blooming flowers like California poppy and blue-eyed grass. Also, keep an eye out for wildlife such as deer, coyotes and bobcats. If you can go when the tide is low, you might see the engine of the shipwrecked SS Tennessee steamboat, from 1853. The valley was renamed in honor of that ship.

Lucia’s

Berkeley

The restaurant serves Italian cuisine and Neapolitan pizza, which is made with a thin center and puffy crust. There are vegan options too. The pizzas are heated in a hand-made oven imported from Italy. It’s designed to evenly distribute the interior heat.

Bay Nature

This organization produces environmental news and events to connect people with Bay Area nature. Their magazine includes maps, photos, interviews with environmentalists and so much more. Also, Bay Nature leads hikes where people can learn about wildlife and nature.

Aaron’s book “Jack & Evan: In Verse” is out now.