Sights + Sounds Picks: Dan Sullivan

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with writer and Grateful Dead fan Dan Sullivan. He contributed an essay to the photo book “The Grateful Dead by Jim Marshall.” It includes pictures and stories in the band’s formative years from 1966 to 1977.

Pyeong Chang Tofu House

Oakland

This is a family-run restaurant that serves Korean food such as steam pork and bibimbap, which are rice bowls. Their most popular item, however, is their tofu soup. You can choose what spice level you want and add items like seafood, kim chi or dumplings. They also have another location in Berkeley.

Tilden Park’s Botanic Garden

Berkeley

The garden has a variety of native plants from ten geographic regions in California. They span from the Redwoods to the Channel Islands to the Bay. On their website, they have a schedule of when to stop by and see some of the plants bloom.

Esmeralda Street Slides

Bernal Heights

San Francisco

These 40-foot metal slides were made in the late 1970s. The area has great views of the city and there’s also small gardens next to the slides. Here’s a fun story: in 1979, Dianne Feinstein, who was mayor of San Francisco at the time, raced and beat District Supervisor Lee Dolson down the slides.

The photo book “The Grateful Dead by Jim Marshall” is out now.