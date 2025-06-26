Sights + Sounds Picks: Rahkii “Hyp” Holman

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with filmmaker Rahkii “Hyp” Holma. Hyp created the documentary “Honoring Amilcar.” It's about his great-cousin Amilar Cabral, who was a political organizer that fought against colonialism and facism in Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde. This documentary shares stories of people who were impacted by Amilar’s activism. You can watch it at the New Parkway Theater in Oakland on July 5.

Odiaga Project

Local Edition

Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month

Saxophonist Sebastian Pinillos leads a diverse ensemble that plays Peruvian music. They’ll be performing traditional songs along with improvisations. The audience gets to hear a blend of Latin American Folklore and Jazz. Their next performance is July 2.

“Thee Virtual Open Mic”

Every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month

Nazelah Jamison, who is one of host Jenee Darden’s favorite poets in the Bay, hosts this open mic that you can attend on Zoom. You hear really, really, good poetry. You never know who’s going to drop in.

Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth (RJOY)

This organization seeks to stop cycles of violence and increase mental health for underrepresented and BIPOC communities. They offer speaking appearances and workshops to communities, schools, and justice groups. Also, they have a music cohort where artists can heal through art and storytelling. You can sign up for their Bay Area Music & Healing Cohort now.

