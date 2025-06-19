Sights + Sounds Picks: Masha Ellsworth

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with filmmaker and animator Masha Ellsworth. She created the animated short film “Little t.” It’s about a young woman struggling with the voice of her brutal, negative inner critic. The film shows emotions people carry such self-doubt, childhood stress and emotional neglect. You can watch it now on Masha’s website and YouTube. Masha is also the Lead Technical Director at Pixar.

“Voice of Deolit”

Children’s Creativity Museum

June 29

In 1962, nearly 3,000 Chinese Indians were put in an internment camp in Rajasthan, India. They were detained following the war between India and China. The war lasted about a month, but many were kept in the camps after the war, some as long as five years. This documentary tells the stories of those who were in the camps.

“PRIDE: A Musical Celebration”

Golden Gate Park’s music concourse

June 22

The Golden Gate Park Band will perform pride anthems such as “True Colors” and “Over the Rainbow.” They’ll also play Broadway favorites loved by the LGBTQ community, and written by LGBTQ composers. It’s free.

“Fairyland @ 75: A Legacy of Magic”

Oakland Museum of California

This installation looks at the 75-year history of Children’s Fairyland in Oakland. It features items such as photos of the Magic Keys through the years and even one of the park’s original Jolly Trolly cars. Visitors can see the park’s evolution and why people have loved this magical place in Oakland for years.

