Barry McGee's latest SF exhibition, and how he turns street trash into art

Twist, P.Kin, Lydia Fong — those names probably ring a bell if you love graffiti art. And they’re all monikers of Barry McGee.

Back in the 1990s, Barry was part of a group of young, San Francisco artists inspired by the urban culture of The Mission. They were known as The Mission School.

Barry was a pioneer in bringing urban art into high-end galleries. His caricatures, paintings, prints, and mixed media have been displayed here and overseas. You can see his new pieces in the exhibition "Old Mystified" at the Berggruen Gallery in San Francisco.

Barry spoke about his work in the gallery, how the Mission still inspires him and why he sees the beauty in some trash on the streets.