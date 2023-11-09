Sights and Sounds: Meklit Hadero

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, guest host Joshua Sirotiak speaks with singer Meklit Hadero. She co-created the podcast series “Movement.” It shares stories of global migration through music. The show discusses issues such as citizenship, identity, belonging, and borders. Listen to it on your favorite podcast platform.

La Doña

The Fillmore

November 9Cecilia Peña-Govea is La Doña. Her name roughly translates to “the head of the household” or “the boss.” She’s a Chicana singer from San Francisco who mixes reggaeton, cumbia, and hip hop. La Doña’s music explores themes of love, gentrification, feminism, and identity.

“Omar”

War Memorial Opera House

November 5-21

The plot’s based on the life of Muslim scholar Omar Ibn Said. In the early 1800s, Omar’s taken from his home in West Africa and sold into slavery in South Carolina. He escapes, but then gets captured in North Carolina. Omar’s new owner’s impressed with his education and attempts to convert him to Christianity. While he’s in North Carolina, Omar writes his memoir in Arabic.

“Black Women’s Roots Festival”

Freight & Salvage

December 10

The event celebrates Black women in jazz, blues, and country music. This year’s line-up features the Dynamic Miss Faye Carol, Mary Stallings, Kito Kamili, and Alecia Harger. Country singer Miko Marks is also performing – she’s been on KALW before.

Listen to Meklit’s podcast “Movement” on your favorite audio platform.