Miko Marks on Her New Album and Black Roots in Country Music

Country singer Miko Marks took a hiatus from the studio that lasted more than a decade. The Oakland-based artist is back with new music and speaking on the need for more diversity in the genre.

June is Black Music Appreciation Month, and that includes country music. The genre has roots in the African-American community. Black artists laid the foundation for country music , but systemic racism pushed Black artists out. Now more Black artists are on the rise in country music.

In [the Black] community there is this thing that country music is for white people. That is so not true because we’re part of the foundational bricks of the genre.