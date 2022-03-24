Sights and Sounds: Celia C. Peters

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with filmmaker Celia C. Peters. She is the creator of the Afrofuturist, sci-fi audio drama Domesticated.

Swan Song

Apple+

The film stars the Bay Area’s own Mahershala Ali. He plays a family man who is diagnosed with terminal illness but is given a unique solution: replace himself as a clone. It’s a way to spare his family from grief but he’s unsure if he made the right decision.

Oeste

Old Oakland

This rooftop bar and café overlooks the downtown neighborhood. They fuse Latinx/Latino recipes with Southern flavors and techniques. The menu reflects the cultures of the women of color who own this spot.

Lunchtime Sessions: Music, Dance, and Storytelling

Oakland Museum

March 26th

Bring your blankets, some food and drinks, and enjoy live performances on the museum lawn. You can also buy food at the Town Fare cafe or from the Off the Grid food trucks parked on 10th Street. Admission is free and open to the public. There will also be a performance by Urban Jazz Dance. They uplift Deaf, Hard of hearing (Hoh) and Disabled artists from marginalized backgrounds.

Listen to Celia C. Peters’ Afrofuturist audio drama Domesticated on your favorite podcast platform.