NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Tough Conversations
Here's a sneak peek of the premiere episode of Not Born Yesterday on KALW is about ways to navigate tough conversations between aging parents and their adult children, including a look at adult children "divorcing" their parents and ceasing contact.
Guests include:
- Laura Tamblyn Watt, author of Let’s Talk About Aging Parents and the CEO of Canada's National Senior Advocacy Organization.
- Dr. Joshua Coleman, a psychologist and author of Rules of Estrangement.
