NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Tough Conversations

Published June 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM PDT
Lynn Winter Gross and Miriam Goodman, hosts of Not Born Yesterday
Here's a sneak peek of the premiere episode of Not Born Yesterday on KALW is about ways to navigate tough conversations between aging parents and their adult children, including a look at adult children "divorcing" their parents and ceasing contact.

Guests include:

  • Laura Tamblyn Watt, author of Let’s Talk About Aging Parents and the CEO of Canada's National Senior Advocacy Organization.
  • Dr. Joshua Coleman, a psychologist and author of Rules of Estrangement.

