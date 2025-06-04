NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Tough Conversations

Here's a sneak peek of the premiere episode of Not Born Yesterday on KALW is about ways to navigate tough conversations between aging parents and their adult children, including a look at adult children "divorcing" their parents and ceasing contact.

Guests include:



Laura Tamblyn Watt, author of Let’s Talk About Aging Parents and the CEO of Canada's National Senior Advocacy Organization.



Dr. Joshua Coleman, a psychologist and author of Rules of Estrangement.

