© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

Judith Jarvis Thomson

By Devon Strolovitch
Published March 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT

The life and thought of the philosopher who gave the Trolley Problem its name.

Judith Jarvis Thomson is best known for arguing that abortion is morally permissible, even granting the fetus the status of person. Her colorful thought experiments illustrate that a right to life does not mean the right to use another person's body to survive. So, what exactly is a right to life and what does it permit or prohibit? Does pregnancy come with certain moral obligations to the fetus? And how can thought experiments, like the Trolley Problem, shed light on these questions? Josh and Ray explore her life and thought with Elizabeth Harman from Princeton University, author of When to Be a Hero (forthcoming). Sunday, March 16 at 11 am.

Part of the Wise Women series, generously supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Tags
Philosophy Talk philosophywomen's rights
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch