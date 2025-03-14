Judith Jarvis Thomson is best known for arguing that abortion is morally permissible, even granting the fetus the status of person. Her colorful thought experiments illustrate that a right to life does not mean the right to use another person's body to survive. So, what exactly is a right to life and what does it permit or prohibit? Does pregnancy come with certain moral obligations to the fetus? And how can thought experiments, like the Trolley Problem, shed light on these questions? Josh and Ray explore her life and thought with Elizabeth Harman from Princeton University, author of When to Be a Hero (forthcoming). Sunday, March 16 at 11 am.

Part of the Wise Women series, generously supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

