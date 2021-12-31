J.S. Mill and the Good Life

John Stuart Mill was one of the most important British philosophers of the 19th century. As a liberal, he thought that individuals are generally the best judges of their own welfare. But Mill was also a utilitarian who thought that there were objectively lower and higher pleasures and that the good life was one which maximized higher pleasures. So is there a way to reconcile Mill’s liberal project with his utilitarianism? Is the good life for Mill one in which individuals determine their own paths? Or should those who know better still try to nudge others to live better lives? The Philosophers fulfill their potential with David Brink from UC San Diego, author of Mill's Progressive Principles. Sunday, January 2 at 11 am.