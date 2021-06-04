© 2021
Philosophy Talk

Nonduality and the Oneness of Being

Published June 4, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
1_e4GD4dmea2KnU9CrvLlZvg.jpg

If Brahman is all and all is Brahman, is there still room for stuff like tables, chairs, and wombats?

Some branches of Hindu philosophy propose that reality is nondual in nature. Such schools of thought—called advaita schools, from a Sanskrit word meaning “not two”—see the material world either as an aspect of ultimate reality (“Brahman”) or as a mere illusion. So how do we make sense of the appearance of variety in a metaphysics of oneness? Is there room for individual selves within advaita philosophy? What can be known? And what possible sources of knowledge are there in a nondual epistemology? Josh and Ray become one with Elisa Freschi from the University of Toronto, author of Duty, Language and Exegesis in Prābhākara Mīmāṃsā. Sunday, June 6 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
