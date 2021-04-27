We Players: Psychopomp - Theatre Rhino Performs Live - SF Opera’s Drive-In ‘Barber of Seville’ - Peter Robinson & Stephen Krasner

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe welcomes back members of Theatre Rhinoceros to the virtual stage of our Corona Radio Theater; he talks with founding artistic director Ava Roy from We Players , the Bay Area's premiere site-specific theater company; and with baritone Lucas Meachem and conductor Roderick Cox about their part in San Francisco Opera’s drive-in Barber of Seville ; plus, Peter Robinson has a lively discussion with International Relations professor Stephen Krasner about the future of diplomacy.

San Francisco’s Theatre Rhinoceros , the longest-running queer theatre in the world, is a returning guest to the virtual stage of Open Air’s Corona Radio Theater. This week, actors John Fisher, Gene Moscy, and Christine U'Ren perform Pandemic 2, a comedy about the future, written especially for this presentation on KALW’s Open Air by playwright and The Rhino’s executive director, John Fisher.

San Francisco-based theater company We Players presents site-integrated, participatory theater performances in public spaces, in an effort to engage with history and the environment, build community, and activate personal relationships with place.

We talk with Ava Roy, the company’s founding artistic director, about their newest project, Psychopomp , which runs from May 13 - June 27 in San Francisco’s McLaren Park. Conceived in response to Covid, the piece takes the form of a curated walk for individuals or pairs. Along their way, travelers encounter eight ‘psychopomps’, mythical creatures that appear in almost every cultural tradition, religion, and philosophy.

From San Francisco Opera’s current production of The Barber of Seville, we talk with baritone Lucas Meachem and conductor Roderick Cox . This is the company’s first live opera event since the onset of the global pandemic, which caused the cancellation of the Summer and Fall 2020 seasons.

This new, specially adapted 90-minute version of Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville is being offered in a drive-in setting on the bucolic grounds of San Rafael’s Marin Center and runs through May 15.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, talks with Dr Stephen D. Krasner , professor of International Relations at Stanford and Senior Fellow of the Hoover Institution, about his new book How to Make Love to a Despot : An Alternative Foreign Policy for the Twenty-First Century, in a lively discussion about the future of diplomacy.

Open Air with host David Latulippe, heard live on Thursday, April 29 at 1pm, to be archived at this location afterwards. Listen now or anytime…