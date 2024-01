1/3/24 No live guests this week, rather for this 10th Day of Christmas, instead of “lords a-leaping”, host David Latulippe offers three wise men, in anticipation of the Christian observance of upcoming “Epiphany” - the 12th Day of Christmas, when it is said by some biblical accounts, three magi visited the manger in Bethlehem, following the star in the East. And so, a recording of Gian Carlo Menotti’s made-for-television opera, “Amahl and the Night Visitors”. Enjoy!