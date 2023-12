Berkeley Community Chorus & Orchestra | Cinnabar Theater | Magic Theatre | The Crown

BERKELEY COMMUNITY CHORUS & ORCHESTRA (BCCO)

VOICES OF WAR

UC BERKELEY / HERTZ HALL

FRIDAY, JAN. 5 7:30PM

SATURDAY, JAN. 6 3:00PM

SUNDAY, JAN 7 3:00PM

(Admission is Free! Open seating, no adv. reservations or ticketing)

GUEST: MING LUKE / MUSICAL DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

Assistant Conductor: Samantha Burgess

Featured soloists:

Brandie Sutton, soprano

Sara Couden, mezzo-soprano

Jonathan Elmore, tenor

Kirk Eichelberger, bass

www.bcco.org

Courtesy BCCO BCCO_Voices of War

Courtesy Cinnabar Theater Cinnabar Theater_The Last Five Years

CINNABAR THEATER

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3333 PETALUMA BLVD. NORTH / PETALUMA

JANUARY 5 - 21, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: BRETT STRADER / MUSICAL DIRECTOR

UPCOMING CINNABAR THEATER NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

A TRIBUTE TO BILLIE HOLIDAY

Courtesy Brett Strader Brett Strader/Music Director

Courtesy The Magic Theatre The Magic Theatre

MAGIC THEATRE

FORT MASON CENTER FOR ARTS & CULTURE

2 MARINA BLVD. - LANDMARK BLDG. G, 3RD FLOOR / SF

GUEST: STEPHANIE HOLMES / DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS

(w/ Philippa Kelly)

https://magictheatre.org/

https://magictheatre.org/calendar

The Crown

THE CROWN

Peter Robinson met the then Prince Charles on a couple of occasions and covered the coronation of Charles III.

Peter returns to review the latest series of The Crown...history, docudrama, soap opera or just good acting?