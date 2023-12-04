BroadwaySF / Richard Thomas | SF Symphony Brass | American Bach Soloists | SF Gay Men's Chorus
BROADWAY SF PRESENTS
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
BY HARPER LEE
GOLDEN GATE THEATRE
1 TAYLOR ST. / SF
DECEMBER 13 – 17, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: RICHARD THOMAS / 'Atticus Finch'
FOR MORE INFO.:
https://www.broadwaysf.com/events/to-kill-a-mockingbird/
https://tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com/
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
HOLIDAY BRASS
Conductor: Edwin Outwater
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
THURSDAY, DEC. 21, 2023 7:30PM
GUESTS:
ROBERT WARD / PRINCIPAL HORN
AARON SCHUMAN / ASSOCIATE PRINCIPAL TRUMPET
TIMOTHY HIGGINS / PRINCIPAL TROMBONE
David talks with Robert Ward, Aaron Schuman and Timothy Higgins. Ward, Principal Horn with the SF Symphony, retires this month after a celebrated 43 years with the SF Symphony. He first joined the SF Symphony as Associate Principal Horn in 1980.
Learn more about Robert Ward here
Bonus link:
http://www.alphorn.com/en/index.html
HOLIDAY BRASS PROGRAM:
Troika from Lieutenant Kijé Suite, Opus 60
Sergei Prokoviev (arr. Timothy Higgins)
Selections from Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Lake)
Fantasy on Christmas Carols
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Monde Joyeux
Traditional (arr. Timothy Higgins)
“Hallelujah” Chorus
George Frideric Handel (arr. Agrell)
Selections from The Nutcracker, Opus 71
Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (arr. Timothy Higgins)
I Have a Little Dreidel
Traditional (arr. Timothy Higgins)
Christmas Festival
Leroy Anderson
Sleigh Ride
Leroy Anderson
Selected Christmas Songs
Traditional (arr. Stan Kenton)
EXPLORE MORE UPCOMING SF SYMPHONY HOLIDAY EVENTS & CONCERTS:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Discover-the-Music/festival-pages/Holiday
AMERICAN BACH SOLOISTS
GUEST: JEFFREY THOMAS / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
UPCOMING CONCERTS:
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2023 7:30PM
A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS
GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
Program:
HANDEL Messiah (Christmas portion – Part I)
CHARPENTIER "Midnight Mass" (Messe de Minuit)
HANDEL "Hallelujah" & "Amen" choruses
Featuring:
Mary Wilson, soprano
Eric Jurenas, countertenor
Steven Brennfleck, tenor
Jesse Blumberg, baritone
American Bach Soloists
American Bach Choir
Jeffrey Thomas, conductor
THURSDAY & FRIDAY, DEC. 14 & 15, 2023
HANDEL’S MESSIAH IN GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
Program:
HANDEL Messiah
Featuring:
Mary Wilson, soprano
Eric Jurenas, countertenor
Steven Brennfleck, tenor
Jesse Blumberg, baritone
American Bach Soloists
American Bach Choir
Jeffrey Thomas, conductor
* * * * *
SUNDAY, DEC. 31, 2023 4:00PM
A BAROQUE NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE OPERA
HERBST THEATRE
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
Program:
Baroque Opera Arias from:
Handel's Partenope, Ariodante, Il Trionfo del Tempo, Rodelinda, Ezio, Rinaldo, and OrlandoGraun's Iphigenia in Aulis and Cesare e CleopatraRameau's Platée, Castor et Pollux, and Les Indes Galantes
Featuring:
Maya Kherani, soprano
Christian Pursell, bass-baritone
SF GAY MEN’S CHORUS
HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
(Dates & Venues below)
GUEST: JACOB STENSBERG / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR
December 8th @ 8pm, 9th @ 3:30pm & 8pm
Sydney Goldstein Theatre - SF
December 16th @ 5pm
Green Music Center - Sonoma County
December 17th @ 5pm
Cal Performances (Zellerbach Auditorium) - Berkeley
December 24th @ 5pm, 7pm, 9pm
Castro Theatre, SF
SFGMC GUEST ARTIST APPEARANCE AT:
SF SYMPHONY
HOLIDAY GAIETY
An Adult-Themed Variety Show
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
FRIDAY, DEC. 15, 2023 7:30PM
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/HolidayGaiety