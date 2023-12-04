BroadwaySF / Richard Thomas | SF Symphony Brass | American Bach Soloists | SF Gay Men's Chorus

BROADWAY SF PRESENTS

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

BY HARPER LEE

GOLDEN GATE THEATRE

1 TAYLOR ST. / SF

DECEMBER 13 – 17, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: RICHARD THOMAS / 'Atticus Finch'

https://www.broadwaysf.com/events/to-kill-a-mockingbird/

https://tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com/

Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Richard Thoms 'Atticus Finch' Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Justin Mark 'Jem'; Richard Thomas 'Atticus Finch'; Steven Lee Johnson 'Dill Harris'; Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Jacqueline Williams 'Capurnia' Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Jacqueline Williams 'Calpurnia' Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Jacqueline Williams 'Calpurnia'; Richard Thomas 'Atticus Finch' Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Travis Johns 'Boo Radley'; Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Steven Lee Johnson 'Dill'; Justin Mark 'Jem' Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_ Steven Lee Johnson 'Dill'; Maeve Moynihan 'Scout; Justin Mark 'Jem' Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Boradway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Yaegel T. Welch 'Tom Robinson'; Stephen Elrod - bailiff; Jacqueline Williams 'Calpurnia'; Richard Thomas 'Atticus Finch' Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Richard Thomas 'Atticus Finch'; Yaegel T. Welch 'Tom Robinson' Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Jacqueline Williams 'Calpurnia' Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Mary Badham 'Mrs. Henry Dubose' Photo: Julieta Cervantes

Courtesy Broadway SF Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird

Courtesy SF Symphony SF Symphony_Holiday Brass_Robert Ward, Principal Horn

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

HOLIDAY BRASS

Conductor: Edwin Outwater

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

THURSDAY, DEC. 21, 2023 7:30PM

GUESTS:

ROBERT WARD / PRINCIPAL HORN

AARON SCHUMAN / ASSOCIATE PRINCIPAL TRUMPET

TIMOTHY HIGGINS / PRINCIPAL TROMBONE

David talks with Robert Ward, Aaron Schuman and Timothy Higgins. Ward, Principal Horn with the SF Symphony, retires this month after a celebrated 43 years with the SF Symphony. He first joined the SF Symphony as Associate Principal Horn in 1980.

Learn more about Robert Ward here

https://www.rnward.com/

Bonus link:

http://www.alphorn.com/en/index.html

HOLIDAY BRASS PROGRAM:

Troika from Lieutenant Kijé Suite, Opus 60

Sergei Prokoviev (arr. Timothy Higgins)

Selections from Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Lake)

Fantasy on Christmas Carols

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Monde Joyeux

Traditional (arr. Timothy Higgins)

“Hallelujah” Chorus

George Frideric Handel (arr. Agrell)

Selections from The Nutcracker, Opus 71

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (arr. Timothy Higgins)

I Have a Little Dreidel

Traditional (arr. Timothy Higgins)

Christmas Festival

Leroy Anderson

Sleigh Ride

Leroy Anderson

Selected Christmas Songs

Traditional (arr. Stan Kenton)

EXPLORE MORE UPCOMING SF SYMPHONY HOLIDAY EVENTS & CONCERTS:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Discover-the-Music/festival-pages/Holiday

SF Symphony_Holiday Brass_Aaron Schuman, Associate Principal Trumpet Photo: Brandon Patoc
SF Symphony_Holiday Brass_Timothy Higgins, Principal Trombone Photo: Terrence McCarthy
SF Symphony Horns: Daniel Hawkins; Mark Almond; Jessica Valeri; Bruce Roberts; Jonathan Ring; Robert Ward

AMERICAN BACH SOLOISTS

GUEST: JEFFREY THOMAS / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

UPCOMING CONCERTS:

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2023 7:30PM

A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS

GRACE CATHEDRAL

1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF

Program:

HANDEL Messiah (Christmas portion – Part I)

CHARPENTIER "Midnight Mass" (Messe de Minuit)

HANDEL "Hallelujah" & "Amen" choruses

Featuring:

Mary Wilson, soprano

Eric Jurenas, countertenor

Steven Brennfleck, tenor

Jesse Blumberg, baritone

American Bach Soloists

American Bach Choir

Jeffrey Thomas, conductor

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, DEC. 14 & 15, 2023

HANDEL’S MESSIAH IN GRACE CATHEDRAL

1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF

Program:

HANDEL Messiah

Featuring:

Mary Wilson, soprano

Eric Jurenas, countertenor

Steven Brennfleck, tenor

Jesse Blumberg, baritone

American Bach Soloists

American Bach Choir

Jeffrey Thomas, conductor

* * * * *

Courtesy American Bach Soloists American Bach Soloists_Baroque New Year's Eve at the Opera_Maya Kherani soprano & Christian Pursell bass-baritone

SUNDAY, DEC. 31, 2023 4:00PM

A BAROQUE NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE OPERA

HERBST THEATRE

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

Program:

Baroque Opera Arias from:

Handel's Partenope, Ariodante, Il Trionfo del Tempo, Rodelinda, Ezio, Rinaldo, and OrlandoGraun's Iphigenia in Aulis and Cesare e CleopatraRameau's Platée, Castor et Pollux, and Les Indes Galantes

Featuring:

Maya Kherani, soprano

Christian Pursell, bass-baritone

Courtesy SFGMC SFGMC_Holiday Spectacular 2023

SF GAY MEN’S CHORUS

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

(Dates & Venues below)

GUEST: JACOB STENSBERG / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

https://www.sfgmc.org/

December 8th @ 8pm, 9th @ 3:30pm & 8pm

Sydney Goldstein Theatre - SF

December 16th @ 5pm

Green Music Center - Sonoma County

December 17th @ 5pm

Cal Performances (Zellerbach Auditorium) - Berkeley

December 24th @ 5pm, 7pm, 9pm

Castro Theatre, SF

SFGMC GUEST ARTIST APPEARANCE AT:

SF SYMPHONY

HOLIDAY GAIETY

An Adult-Themed Variety Show

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

FRIDAY, DEC. 15, 2023 7:30PM

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/HolidayGaiety