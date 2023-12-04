© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
On the Arts

BroadwaySF / Richard Thomas | SF Symphony Brass | American Bach Soloists | SF Gay Men's Chorus

By Janice Lee
Published December 4, 2023 at 11:07 PM PST
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Richard Thomas is Atticus Finch
Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Richard Thomas is Atticus Finch

BROADWAY SF PRESENTS
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
BY HARPER LEE
GOLDEN GATE THEATRE
1 TAYLOR ST. / SF
DECEMBER 13 – 17, 2023  (evenings & matinees)

GUEST:  RICHARD THOMAS / 'Atticus Finch'

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

FOR MORE INFO.:
https://www.broadwaysf.com/events/to-kill-a-mockingbird/
https://tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com/

Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Richard Thoms 'Atticus Finch'
1 of 10  — f Scout and Atticus on Porch new.jpg
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Richard Thoms 'Atticus Finch'
Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Justin Mark 'Jem'; Richard Thomas 'Atticus Finch'; Steven Lee Johnson 'Dill Harris'; Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Jacqueline Williams 'Capurnia'
2 of 10  — a Porch Scene A new.jpg
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Justin Mark 'Jem'; Richard Thomas 'Atticus Finch'; Steven Lee Johnson 'Dill Harris'; Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Jacqueline Williams 'Capurnia'
Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Jacqueline Williams 'Calpurnia'
3 of 10  — c Calpurnia and Scout A new.jpg
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Jacqueline Williams 'Calpurnia'
Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Jacqueline Williams 'Calpurnia'; Richard Thomas 'Atticus Finch'
4 of 10  — i - Calpurnia and Atticus share tea new.jpg
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Jacqueline Williams 'Calpurnia'; Richard Thomas 'Atticus Finch'
Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Travis Johns 'Boo Radley'; Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Steven Lee Johnson 'Dill'; Justin Mark 'Jem'
5 of 10  — o Scout Jem and Dill visit Boo Radley new.jpg
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Travis Johns 'Boo Radley'; Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Steven Lee Johnson 'Dill'; Justin Mark 'Jem'
Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_ Steven Lee Johnson 'Dill'; Maeve Moynihan 'Scout; Justin Mark 'Jem'
6 of 10  — j Scout Jem and Dill discover the dolls new.jpg
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_ Steven Lee Johnson 'Dill'; Maeve Moynihan 'Scout; Justin Mark 'Jem'
Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Boradway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Yaegel T. Welch 'Tom Robinson'; Stephen Elrod - bailiff; Jacqueline Williams 'Calpurnia'; Richard Thomas 'Atticus Finch'
7 of 10  — m Calpurnia and Atticus A.jpg
Boradway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Yaegel T. Welch 'Tom Robinson'; Stephen Elrod - bailiff; Jacqueline Williams 'Calpurnia'; Richard Thomas 'Atticus Finch'
Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Richard Thomas 'Atticus Finch'; Yaegel T. Welch 'Tom Robinson'
8 of 10  — n Tom Robinson on the stand A.jpg
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Richard Thomas 'Atticus Finch'; Yaegel T. Welch 'Tom Robinson'
Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Jacqueline Williams 'Calpurnia'
9 of 10  — k Calpurnia and Scout B new.jpg
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Maeve Moynihan 'Scout'; Jacqueline Williams 'Calpurnia'
Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Mary Badham 'Mrs. Henry Dubose'
10 of 10  — r Mrs Henry Dubose B-.jpg
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird_Mary Badham 'Mrs. Henry Dubose'
Photo: Julieta Cervantes

Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird
Courtesy Broadway SF
Broadway SF_To Kill A Mockingbird
SF Symphony_Holiday Brass_Robert Ward, Principal Horn
Courtesy SF Symphony
SF Symphony_Holiday Brass_Robert Ward, Principal Horn

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
HOLIDAY BRASS
Conductor: Edwin Outwater
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
THURSDAY, DEC. 21, 2023   7:30PM

PURCHASE HOLIDAY BRASS TICKETS HERE

GUESTS: 
ROBERT WARD / PRINCIPAL HORN
AARON SCHUMAN / ASSOCIATE PRINCIPAL TRUMPET
TIMOTHY HIGGINS / PRINCIPAL TROMBONE

David talks with Robert Ward, Aaron Schuman and Timothy Higgins. Ward, Principal Horn with the SF Symphony, retires this month after a celebrated 43 years with the SF Symphony. He first joined the SF Symphony as Associate Principal Horn in 1980.

Learn more about Robert Ward here

https://www.rnward.com/

Bonus link:
http://www.alphorn.com/en/index.html

HOLIDAY BRASS PROGRAM:
Troika from Lieutenant Kijé Suite, Opus 60
Sergei Prokoviev (arr. Timothy Higgins)

Selections from Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Lake)

Fantasy on Christmas Carols
Ralph Vaughan Williams

Monde Joyeux
Traditional (arr. Timothy Higgins)

“Hallelujah” Chorus
George Frideric Handel (arr. Agrell)

Selections from The Nutcracker, Opus 71
Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (arr. Timothy Higgins)

I Have a Little Dreidel
Traditional (arr. Timothy Higgins)

Christmas Festival
Leroy Anderson

Sleigh Ride
Leroy Anderson

Selected Christmas Songs
Traditional (arr. Stan Kenton)

EXPLORE MORE UPCOMING SF SYMPHONY HOLIDAY EVENTS & CONCERTS:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Discover-the-Music/festival-pages/Holiday

SF Symphony_Holiday Brass_Aaron Schuman, Associate Principal Trumpet
1 of 3  — 1819_Schuman_Credit_Brandon_Patoc-.jpg
SF Symphony_Holiday Brass_Aaron Schuman, Associate Principal Trumpet
Photo: Brandon Patoc
SF Symphony_Holiday Brass_Timothy Higgins, Principal Trombone
2 of 3  — Higgins,_Tim_1112_v2-.jpg
SF Symphony_Holiday Brass_Timothy Higgins, Principal Trombone
Photo: Terrence McCarthy
SF Symphony Horns: Daniel Hawkins; Mark Almond; Jessica Valeri; Bruce Roberts; Jonathan Ring; Robert Ward
3 of 3  — sfs horns_Daniel Hawkins, Mark Almond, Jessica Valeri, Bruce Roberts, Jonathan Ring, and Bob Ward.jpg
SF Symphony Horns: Daniel Hawkins; Mark Almond; Jessica Valeri; Bruce Roberts; Jonathan Ring; Robert Ward
Courtesy SF Symphony

AMERICAN BACH SOLOISTS
GUEST:  JEFFREY THOMAS / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

UPCOMING CONCERTS:

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2023   7:30PM
A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS
GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
Purchase tickets here
 
Program:
HANDEL  Messiah (Christmas portion – Part I)
CHARPENTIER "Midnight Mass" (Messe de Minuit)
HANDEL  "Hallelujah" & "Amen" choruses

Featuring:
Mary Wilson, soprano
Eric Jurenas, countertenor
Steven Brennfleck, tenor
Jesse Blumberg, baritone
American Bach Soloists
American Bach Choir
Jeffrey Thomas, conductor

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, DEC. 14 & 15, 2023
HANDEL’S MESSIAH IN GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
Purchase tickets here

Program:
HANDEL  Messiah

Featuring:
Mary Wilson, soprano
Eric Jurenas, countertenor
Steven Brennfleck, tenor
Jesse Blumberg, baritone
American Bach Soloists
American Bach Choir
Jeffrey Thomas, conductor

* * * * *

American Bach Soloists_Baroque New Year's Eve at the Opera_Maya Kherani soprano & Christian Pursell bass-baritone
Courtesy American Bach Soloists
American Bach Soloists_Baroque New Year's Eve at the Opera_Maya Kherani soprano & Christian Pursell bass-baritone

SUNDAY, DEC. 31, 2023   4:00PM
A BAROQUE NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE OPERA
HERBST THEATRE
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
Purchase tickets here

Program:
Baroque Opera Arias from:
Handel's Partenope, Ariodante, Il Trionfo del Tempo, Rodelinda, Ezio, Rinaldo, and OrlandoGraun's Iphigenia in Aulis and Cesare e CleopatraRameau's Platée, Castor et Pollux, and Les Indes Galantes

Featuring:
Maya Kherani, soprano
Christian Pursell, bass-baritone

SFGMC_Holiday Spectacular 2023
Courtesy SFGMC
SFGMC_Holiday Spectacular 2023

SF GAY MEN’S CHORUS
HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
(Dates & Venues below)

GUEST:  JACOB STENSBERG / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

https://www.sfgmc.org/

December 8th @ 8pm, 9th @ 3:30pm & 8pm
Sydney Goldstein Theatre - SF

December 16th @ 5pm
Green Music Center - Sonoma County

December 17th @ 5pm
Cal Performances (Zellerbach Auditorium) - Berkeley

December 24th @ 5pm, 7pm, 9pm
Castro Theatre, SF

SFGMC GUEST ARTIST APPEARANCE AT:

SF SYMPHONY
HOLIDAY GAIETY
An Adult-Themed Variety Show
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
FRIDAY, DEC. 15, 2023   7:30PM

For more info. and purchase tickets here
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/HolidayGaiety

Tags
On the Arts Arts & Entertainment
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee