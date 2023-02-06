© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
On the Arts

A.C.T. ‘The Headlands’ | Opera Parallèle ‘Everest’ | Feinstein’s at the Nikko @ A.C.T.’s The Strand Theater

By Janice Lee
Published February 6, 2023 at 3:16 AM PST
Courtesy Opera Parallèle
This week 2/8/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with ACT The Headlands Playwright Christopher Chen | Opera Parallèle Creative Director Brian Staufenbiel Everest | Bobby Conte @ Feinstein’s at the Nikko @ A.C.T.’s The Strand Theater |

Join us at our new day and time - Wednesdays at 4PM PST

Photo Sasha Arutyunova
The Headlands Playwright Christopher Chen

A.C.T.
TONI REMBE THEATER
415 GEARY ST. / SF
2/9/23 – 3/5/23  (evenings & matinees)

GUEST:  CHRISTOPHER CHEN / PLAYWRIGHT

Obie Award-winning playwright Christopher Chen joins David to talk about the West Coast premiere of The Headlands. A native San Franciscan, Chen is thrilled to share the play with his hometown, which holds an important and special place for him and the play.

For more info and to purchase tickets:
https://www.act-sf.org/whats-on/202223-season/the-headlands/

http://www.christopherchen.org/

Immersive Everest Rendering_Mark Simmons
Courtesy Opera Parallèle
Everest Immersive Rendering_Mark Simmons
Courtesy Opera Parallèle
Immersive Everest_Mark Simmons
Courtesy Opera Parallèle

OPERA PARALLÈLE
EVEREST:  AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
Z SPACE THEATER / STEINDLER STAGE
450 FLORIDA ST. / SF
2/3/23 – 2/12/23  (evenings & matinees)

GUEST:   BRIAN STAUFENBIEL / CREATIVE DIRECTOR

David speaks to Opera Parallèle Creative Director Brian Staufenbiel about their current production Everest:  An Immersive Experience, in what can only be described as a truly unique experience and innovative approach to opera. The music is by Joby Talbot, and Libretto by Gene Scheer.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.zspace.org/everest

Learn more about Opera Parallèle:
https://operaparallele.org/

Bobby Conte
Bobby Conte

BOBBY CONTE ALONG THE WAY
@ FEINSTEIN’S AT THE NIKKO
@ A.C.T.’S THE STRAND THEATER

1127 MARKET ST. / SF
2/11/23  8:00PM

GUEST:  BOBBY CONTE

Broadway performer, Bay Area native, and A.C.T. Young Conservatory alum Bobby Conte returns to SF to bring his vocal concert to Feinstein’s at the Nikko’s debut at the A.C.T. Strand Theater.

David talks to Conte about Along the Way, his acclaimed solo cabaret and debut studio album, and his burgeoning Broadway career.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.act-sf.org/whats-on/limited-engagements/bobby-conte-along-the-way/
https://www.feinsteinssf.com/event-details/12823035/bobby-conte-at-a-c-t-s-strand-theater/

On the Arts
Janice Lee
