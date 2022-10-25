© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
A.C.T. All Hallows’ Gala | Nancy Karp + Dancers | 42nd St Moon 'Gypsy' | Remote Theater 'The Choice'

Published October 25, 2022 at 3:40 AM PDT
A.C.T. All Hallows Gala

This week 10/27/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with A.C.T. Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein All Hallows’ Gala | Nancy Karp + Dancers Founder/Director Nancy Karp and Composer David A. Jaffe | 42nd St Moon’s Gypsy lead “Rose” Melinda Meeng | Remote Theater Co-Founder Giovanni René Rodriguez and dramaturg Philippa Kelly bring The Choice to the stage |


Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST

A.C.T.
ALL HALLOWS’ GALA
(SPECIAL GUEST ARTISTS: BD WONG AND BILL PULLMAN)

AUGUST HALL
420 MASON ST. / SF
10/28/22  6:30PM

GUEST:  JENNIFER BIELSTEIN / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

David talks with Jennifer Bielstein about A.C.T.’s inaugural All Hallows’ Gala, with proceeds benefitting artistic and actor training, and education and community programs.

Marking the first in-person gala in three years, the frightfully elegant gala will feature award-winning star of stage and screen Bill Pullman and Tony Award winner BD Wong

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/cofzUw?vid=v4dnk

Nancy Karp

NANCY KARP + DANCERS
40TH ANNIVERSARY
DRESHER PERFORMANCE STUDIO
2253 POPLAR ST. / OAKLAND
10/28-30/22 (evenings and afternoon)

GUESTS:
NANCY KARP / FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR
DAVID A. JAFFE / COMPOSER

Nancy Karp celebrates the 40th anniversary of her eponymous dance company.

Nancy Karp and David Jaffe join David (Latulippe) to talk about this new interdisciplinary work exploring the interconnectedness of the natural world.

The performances will be the world premiere featuring fly though the night, and land near dawn.  The performance was created by Karp with commissioned live music by David Jaffe.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://nancykarp.org/event/nancy-karp-dancers-40th-anniversary-season/

https://nancykarp.org

Composer David Jaffe
Nancy + Amy Lewis_Elizabeth Zepeda
photo John Hefti
Nancy Karp + Calvin Thomas
photo John Hefti
Nancy Karp + Amy Lewis
photo John Hefti
Nancy Karp + Katie Kruger, Elizabeth Zepeda, AmyLewis, Calvin Thomas
photo John Hefti
Friction Quartet
photo Sam Goday

42nd ST. MOON PRESENTS
GYPSY IN CONCERT

HERITAGE THEATRE
1 W. CAMPBELL AVE. / CAMPBELL CA
11/3/22  7:30PM
11/4/22  7:30PM

ALCAZAR THEATRE
650 GEARY ST. / SF
11/12/22  7:30PM
11/13/22  7:30PM

GUEST:  MELINDA MEENG / “ROSE”      

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
www.42ndstmoon.org

or by calling (415) 255-8207

42nd St Moon Gypsy_Melinda Meeng 'Rose'

Remote Theater_The Choice

REMOTE THEATER
THE CHOICE
11/5/22  4:00PM
Virtual Performance – free registration here

GUESTS:
GIOVANNI RENÉ RODRIGUEZ / DIRECTOR AND REMOTE THEATER CO-FOUNDER

PHILIPPA KELLY / DRAMATURG

THE CHOICE is seven plays about the rise and demise of ROE V WADE. Rodriguez and Kelly will speak to David about the origin and objectives of the project. The virtual performance will be the Saturday before Election Day. This timely project features:

Writers:
Anita Gonzalez
Ashley Smiley
Debra Gipson
Ellen McLaughlin
Giovanni Rodriguez
Lynne Kaufman
Tanya Shaffer

Directed by Giovanni Rodriguez

Music by Paul Dresher and Rinde Eckert

For more info and to register free:
https://remote.theater/home/#upcoming

Remote Theater

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee