A.C.T. All Hallows’ Gala | Nancy Karp + Dancers | 42nd St Moon 'Gypsy' | Remote Theater 'The Choice'

A.C.T.

ALL HALLOWS’ GALA

(SPECIAL GUEST ARTISTS: BD WONG AND BILL PULLMAN)

AUGUST HALL

420 MASON ST. / SF

10/28/22 6:30PM

GUEST: JENNIFER BIELSTEIN / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

David talks with Jennifer Bielstein about A.C.T.’s inaugural All Hallows’ Gala, with proceeds benefitting artistic and actor training, and education and community programs.

Marking the first in-person gala in three years, the frightfully elegant gala will feature award-winning star of stage and screen Bill Pullman and Tony Award winner BD Wong

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/cofzUw?vid=v4dnk

A.C.T. All Hallows Gala

Nancy Karp

NANCY KARP + DANCERS

40TH ANNIVERSARY

DRESHER PERFORMANCE STUDIO

2253 POPLAR ST. / OAKLAND

10/28-30/22 (evenings and afternoon)

GUESTS:

NANCY KARP / FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR

DAVID A. JAFFE / COMPOSER

Nancy Karp celebrates the 40th anniversary of her eponymous dance company.

Nancy Karp and David Jaffe join David (Latulippe) to talk about this new interdisciplinary work exploring the interconnectedness of the natural world.

The performances will be the world premiere featuring fly though the night, and land near dawn. The performance was created by Karp with commissioned live music by David Jaffe.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://nancykarp.org/event/nancy-karp-dancers-40th-anniversary-season/

https://nancykarp.org

1 of 6 — 6_David Jaffe.jpg Composer David Jaffe 2 of 6 — 2_Nancy Karp + Dancers’ Amy Lewis, Elizabeth Zepeda_photo John Hefti.jpg Nancy + Amy Lewis_Elizabeth Zepeda photo John Hefti 3 of 6 — 3_Nancy Karp + Dancers’ Calvin Thomas_photo John Hefti.jpg Nancy Karp + Calvin Thomas photo John Hefti 4 of 6 — 4_Nancy Karp + Dancers’ Amy Lewis_photo John Jefti.jpg Nancy Karp + Amy Lewis photo John Hefti 5 of 6 — 5_Nancy Karp + Dancers’ Katie Kruger, Elizabeth Zepeda, AmyLewis, Calvin Thomas_photo John Hefti.jpg Nancy Karp + Katie Kruger, Elizabeth Zepeda, AmyLewis, Calvin Thomas photo John Hefti 6 of 6 — 7_Friction Quartet_photo Sam Goday.jpg Friction Quartet photo Sam Goday

42nd ST. MOON PRESENTS

GYPSY IN CONCERT

HERITAGE THEATRE

1 W. CAMPBELL AVE. / CAMPBELL CA

11/3/22 7:30PM

11/4/22 7:30PM

ALCAZAR THEATRE

650 GEARY ST. / SF

11/12/22 7:30PM

11/13/22 7:30PM

GUEST: MELINDA MEENG / “ROSE”

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

www.42ndstmoon.org

or by calling (415) 255-8207

42nd St Moon Gypsy_Melinda Meeng 'Rose'

Remote Theater_The Choice

REMOTE THEATER

THE CHOICE

11/5/22 4:00PM

Virtual Performance – free registration here

GUESTS:

GIOVANNI RENÉ RODRIGUEZ / DIRECTOR AND REMOTE THEATER CO-FOUNDER

PHILIPPA KELLY / DRAMATURG

THE CHOICE is seven plays about the rise and demise of ROE V WADE. Rodriguez and Kelly will speak to David about the origin and objectives of the project. The virtual performance will be the Saturday before Election Day. This timely project features:

Writers:

Anita Gonzalez

Ashley Smiley

Debra Gipson

Ellen McLaughlin

Giovanni Rodriguez

Lynne Kaufman

Tanya Shaffer

Directed by Giovanni Rodriguez

Music by Paul Dresher and Rinde Eckert

For more info and to register free:

https://remote.theater/home/#upcoming