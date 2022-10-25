A.C.T. All Hallows’ Gala | Nancy Karp + Dancers | 42nd St Moon 'Gypsy' | Remote Theater 'The Choice'
This week 10/27/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with A.C.T. Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein All Hallows’ Gala | Nancy Karp + Dancers Founder/Director Nancy Karp and Composer David A. Jaffe | 42nd St Moon’s Gypsy lead “Rose” Melinda Meeng | Remote Theater Co-Founder Giovanni René Rodriguez and dramaturg Philippa Kelly bring The Choice to the stage |
Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST
A.C.T.
ALL HALLOWS’ GALA
(SPECIAL GUEST ARTISTS: BD WONG AND BILL PULLMAN)
AUGUST HALL
420 MASON ST. / SF
10/28/22 6:30PM
GUEST: JENNIFER BIELSTEIN / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
David talks with Jennifer Bielstein about A.C.T.’s inaugural All Hallows’ Gala, with proceeds benefitting artistic and actor training, and education and community programs.
Marking the first in-person gala in three years, the frightfully elegant gala will feature award-winning star of stage and screen Bill Pullman and Tony Award winner BD Wong
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/cofzUw?vid=v4dnk
NANCY KARP + DANCERS
40TH ANNIVERSARY
DRESHER PERFORMANCE STUDIO
2253 POPLAR ST. / OAKLAND
10/28-30/22 (evenings and afternoon)
GUESTS:
NANCY KARP / FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR
DAVID A. JAFFE / COMPOSER
Nancy Karp celebrates the 40th anniversary of her eponymous dance company.
Nancy Karp and David Jaffe join David (Latulippe) to talk about this new interdisciplinary work exploring the interconnectedness of the natural world.
The performances will be the world premiere featuring fly though the night, and land near dawn. The performance was created by Karp with commissioned live music by David Jaffe.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://nancykarp.org/event/nancy-karp-dancers-40th-anniversary-season/
https://nancykarp.org
42nd ST. MOON PRESENTS
GYPSY IN CONCERT
HERITAGE THEATRE
1 W. CAMPBELL AVE. / CAMPBELL CA
11/3/22 7:30PM
11/4/22 7:30PM
ALCAZAR THEATRE
650 GEARY ST. / SF
11/12/22 7:30PM
11/13/22 7:30PM
GUEST: MELINDA MEENG / “ROSE”
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
www.42ndstmoon.org
or by calling (415) 255-8207
________________________________
REMOTE THEATER
THE CHOICE
11/5/22 4:00PM
Virtual Performance – free registration here
GUESTS:
GIOVANNI RENÉ RODRIGUEZ / DIRECTOR AND REMOTE THEATER CO-FOUNDER
PHILIPPA KELLY / DRAMATURG
THE CHOICE is seven plays about the rise and demise of ROE V WADE. Rodriguez and Kelly will speak to David about the origin and objectives of the project. The virtual performance will be the Saturday before Election Day. This timely project features:
Writers:
Anita Gonzalez
Ashley Smiley
Debra Gipson
Ellen McLaughlin
Giovanni Rodriguez
Lynne Kaufman
Tanya Shaffer
Directed by Giovanni Rodriguez
Music by Paul Dresher and Rinde Eckert
For more info and to register free:
https://remote.theater/home/#upcoming