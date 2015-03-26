Audiograph: Philip & Sala Burton High School Band

I actually didn’t like band, but then percussion really changed my life. It opened my eyes to different parts of rhythm, and I realized how important it was to music in general. Emily Tang

This story originally aired as part of Audiograph, a crowd-sourced collaborative radio series mapping the sonic signature of the Bay Area.

By using the sounds of voices, nature, industry, and music, Audiograph tells the story of where you live and the people who live there with you.

Audiograph originally aired as a guessing game. We played this sound, and asked you to guess what exactly it is and where exactly in the Bay Area we recorded it.

