Crosscurrents

A Mother's Hustle / Golden Gate Park Band / High School Band Practice

Published August 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Anthony Ivy (left) and Jamel Powers both grew up with single mothers who went into drug dealing to provide for their families.
In today's show, two men share how they grew up watching their mother’s hustle. We’ll hear about their childhoods and what they want for their own kids in this new story from Uncuffed. Then, San Francisco author Jilanne Hoffmann reads from her new environmental children’s book. And, we’ll listen to the stories and music of two Bay Area bands.

