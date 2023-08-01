A Mother's Hustle / Golden Gate Park Band / High School Band Practice
In today's show, two men share how they grew up watching their mother’s hustle. We’ll hear about their childhoods and what they want for their own kids in this new story from Uncuffed. Then, San Francisco author Jilanne Hoffmann reads from her new environmental children’s book. And, we’ll listen to the stories and music of two Bay Area bands.
- Product of a mother's hustle: Reflections on childhood on the grind
- Essential North African dust the topic of Jilanne Hoffmann children’s book
- March To The Beat Of The Golden Gate Park Band
- Audiograph's Sound of the Week: Philip & Sala Burton High School Band