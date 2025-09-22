'I Heard the Heart Beating' by poet Joceline Hernandez Marroquin

Joceline Hernandez Marroquin (b. 1996) is a Salvadoran-Statesian multidisciplinary artist, poet, and humanist interested in the intersection between inner child and collective healing, sovereignty, and transformation. Inspired by Indigenous and various oppressed peoples' teachings and narratives on reciprocity with the land, regenerative approaches in agriculture, and acts of resilience in the face of adversity, her work is an act of love in the ongoing pursuit of individual and collective liberation.

I heard the heart beating

As strongly as

the other night--

only today, it was

much louder &

fuller during the

day.

It pumped and pumped

and brought me back to

the realization of families

being separated, people

being captured, La Gente

resisting as they seek a

way to live in spite of

el dolor que nos persigue

cada dia.

I heard the heart beating

as strongly as it did this

morning;

sitting under an oak

tree, wounds mended as

smiles exchanged between

strangers

who'd otherwise never

meet muse on about

the day without care,

sin miedo.

I heard the heart beat

as my friend recalls

the life they have made,

wondering about leaving

it all behind, I hear the

Heart beat as a woman

recounts her worries

despite her need to keep

persisting, people like you

and I with shaky voices and

fear in their eyes but leaving

it all to Divine.

El Pueblo vencera

in these Divided

States; a nation made of

People awakened on the

streets reflected to us and

captured on screens--

min an-nahr, ila Al-bahr.

And as the heart beats

while I sleep;

El Pueblo unido

nos llama, for a way

forward to examine

the layers of grief,

anger, confusion--

to realize el estado

fascismo as it is unfolds

in front of us;

to recognize the humanity

in each and every being;

and remember joy

in spite of adversity as

to reveal this eternal love

hidden underneath this

kaleidoscope of life.

This is what I heard.