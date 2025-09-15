Lourdes Figueroa reads their untitled poem

Lourdes Figueroa is an oral poet. Her poems are a dialogue of her lived experience when her family worked in el azadón in Yolo County. The words el azadón are used by the ones who work in the fields – the work of tilling the soil under the blistering sun. She is the author of the chapbooks yolotl and Ruidos = To Learn Speak, completed during her Alley Cat Books Residency. She received her MFA in Poetry at the University of San Francisco. She is a recipient of the 2021 Nomadic Press Literary Award in Poetry selected by emeritus poet Laureate Kim Shuck. She works and lives in Oakland with her wife, filmmaker, Peggy Peralta. Together in July of 2020 they launched Bilbil Projects, a space where poem & film come together. Lourdes is a native of limbo nation. Lourdes continues to believe in your lung and your throat.

en todos los octubres

let us plant entire montes with tulip bulbs

come spring we are going to need an army

of blossoms love

to graze upon

the essential things

a bowl of frijoles de la olla recién hechos

our muttering tripas y el frio entre la costilla

when the day es esa hora tan floja

el tiempo comiéndose así mismo vivo

olores de tortilla de harina quemada

chile del árbol picando la garganta

the surprise autumn moth

estrellándose mil veces en la ventana

y la blanca pared entre nos

amarillo sol on the seat of the old wooden chair

apariendo like it will collapse

aún nunca nunca se quiebra

& the most ancient of all

el piso recién trapeado

al fin de todo nosotras a solas

hablando la lengua de las diosxxs

apretadas juntas en la cama

los nombres de todos los cuerpos grieving false world

en nuestra saliva

{{}}

over & over mis manos de trabajador keep this memory of childhood

small warm tierna learning to hold the dying bodies of los abuelitos de los gringos

& us playing bingo on a wasted cold Sunday, it was the first week of October love

our whole life span happened here¾ el reloj grande pegostiando los segundos en el pasillo

las noticias de la televisión gritando guerra sobre nuestros cuerpos

was it a dream? as your dreamlike lips quietly muttered about us

tu cara wrinkled nonconsensual prayers like yellow remnants of summer

when I was a little girl chubby

caterpillars entered my soul

{august 11, 2024}